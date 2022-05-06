ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Pro gambler: Online betting could be death of horse racing

By Leland Vittert, Joshua Eferighe, Nexstar Media Wire
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svMn7_0fVNKy2o00

( NewsNation ) — As the horse racing world gears up for this weekend’s Kentucky Derby, a sports betting analyst told NewsNation he’s concerned about the long-term health of the sport.

Several trends have been heading the wrong way for the Derby over the last decade, according to the Lexington Herald Leader . Attendance dipped 13% from 2015 to 2019. TV ratings are down 14% since 2019.

And, crucially for a sports betting analyst, the amount of money bet on the Derby is down 7% since 2019.

Frankie Taddeo, who writes for Sports Illustrated, says the major apps — including DraftKings and FanDuel –have made betting on all sports so easy that horse racing has lost one of its charms.

Kentucky Derby: The official mint julep recipe

On top of that, DraftKings doesn’t offer horse racing bets, and FanDuel makes users leave their mobile app and download another one to do it. It’s a clumsy process that is at least part of the reason why the amount of money bet on last year’s Derby is only 3% of what was bet on the most recent Super Bowl .

“I grew up on the sport,” Taddeo said during Thursday’s “On Balance with Leland Vittert.” “It’s really going to be in the [sports book] operators’ hands — if they can find a way to attract some of the younger bettors out there and offer it on the mobile platform.”

In the age of using the glass screen in your pocket for everything, fewer people are willing to find a real betting window. As a result, brick-and-mortar locations are disappearing.

At the sport’s peak, there were more than 300 horse tracks in America. At the time, casinos were not widely available. Since 2000, however, 41 tracks have closed their doors , and only three have opened in their place.

“Right now, unless you go to any of the tracks or to Atlantic City or to the brick-and-mortar locations … you really can’t get down and wager on horse racing,” Taddeo said.

New York mobile sports gambling goes live this weekend

And as horse racing has declined, sports betting in other events has evolved.

DraftKings, FanDuel and similar apps give gambling hopefuls starter money to place a bet on almost every major sports league from their phones. Taddeo also points out they offer more types of bets than before, such as a player’s final statistics.

“I hope [horse racing] can come back,” Taddeo said. Until then, he can only watch and keep betting.

The 148th Kentucky Derby will run Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Woman arrested after breaking into home, assaulting resident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers arrest a woman after she smashes through a window and assaults a resident. Police say the incident happened on Thursday, May 5, along the 2100 block of Wedgewood in East El Paso. Officers were sent to a residence there on a call of an […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leland Vittert
Yardbarker

Kentucky Derby trifecta bet for Saturday at Churchill Downs

Kevin Kilroy has been on scene at Churchill Downs from 5am, every morning, for the last nine days watching the Kentucky Derby horses on the track and talking with their trainers. He's condensed it all down to some final thoughts and a trifecta best bet for the 2022 Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky Derby is Race 12 at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 7, 2022 with a scheduled post time of 6:57 pm ET.
KENTUCKY STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Epicenter trainer throws shade at Rich Strike after Kentucky Derby

No horse was more stunned by Rich Strike’s win at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday than Epicenter. Epicenter was the favorite to win the race and seemed to have it locked down as the horses headed down the stretch at Churchill Downs. But Rich Strike came out of nowhere to pass Epicenter and Zandon to claim the win.
SPORTS
Outsider.com

Kentucky Derby 2022: Mattress Mack Bets Staggering $1.5 Million on Epicenter to Win

The Houston businessman known as “Mattress Mack” bet so much money on Epicenter Saturday that he officially made the horse the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby. How much did he bet? Try $1.5 million, which took Epicenter from 5-1 to 9-2. But so much for favorites. Maybe Mattress Mack got a free mint julep at the race’s end to drown his sorrows. And bartender, keep them coming for Epicenter trainer Steve Asmussen.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Kentucky Derby#Newsnation#Sports Illustrated
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby horses, contenders, odds, date: Expert who nailed 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles discloses picks

Trainers Todd Pletcher and Brad Cox have Kentucky Derby wins under their belts and will have three chances to add another at the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Pletcher won in 2010 with Super Saver and in 2017 with Always Dreaming. In the Kentucky Derby 2022, he'll send out Mo Donegal (10-1), Charge It (20-1) and Pioneer of Medina (30-1) in the 148th Run for the Roses. Brad Cox was awarded the win with Mandaloun a year ago after Medina Spirit was disqualified, and he'll have Cyberknife (20-1), Tawny Port (30-1) and Zozos (20-1) in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. Zandon is the 3-1 favorite, while Epicenter (7-2) and Messier (8-1) are the only two other 2022 Kentucky Derby horses with single-digit 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions of your own.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kentucky Derby 2022 Betting Guide: How to bet the race online

The Kentucky Derby is Race 12 at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 7, 2022 with a scheduled post time of 6:57 pm ET. Get ready for America’s longest-running continually held sporting event: the 148th Kentucky Derby. The “Run for the Roses” is the most prestigious race in the country and will showcase 20 of the most talented three-year-olds.
KENTUCKY STATE
Midland Daily News

Horse racing's spotlight shines again on Lukas at 86

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Cowboy hat firmly in place, D. Wayne Lukas hustled from the winner's circle to meet with the media. Along the way, he steadied himself with a cane, one of the Hall of Fame trainer's few concessions to age. At 86, Lukas had just earned his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX Sports

Kentucky Derby 2022 odds: Betting recap, Preakness look ahead for Rich Strike

What a Kentucky Derby it was, as 80-1 long shot Rich Strike shocked everyone by taking down the 148th Run for the Roses. Gambling-wise, there was $49,709,884 bet to win in the Kentucky Derby. Of that, $501,135 was bet on the winner Rich Strike (1%). By comparison, there was $8,009,739 bet to win on favored Epicenter (who finished second). That’s remarkable, especially in a race like the Kentucky Derby, where there is more random frivolous betting on long shots than in a "normal" race.
SPORTS
KTSM

Jupiter’s moon Europa could be suitable for life, research says

A recent study of Jupiter’s moon, Europa, showed that radiolytic oxidants made at the surface of its ice can travel to the ocean beneath its ice shell, according to a team of researchers led by the University of Texas at Austin. This means that the icy moon could be suitable for alien life.
ASTRONOMY
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy