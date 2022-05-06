ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Last King Of The Cross’: Paramount+ Australia Drama Adds Cast Members Including ‘300: Rise Of An Empire’ Star Callan Mulvey

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Paramount + Australia drama Last King of the Cross has added more cast with the likes of 300: Rise of an Empire’s Callan Mulvey joining previously-announced Ian McShane and Lincoln Younes.

Tess Haubrich ( Spiderhead, Alien: Covenant ), Claude Jabbour ( Eden , Stateless ), Maria Tran (Truy Sat, Echo 8) , Matt Nable ( Riddick , Bikie Wars: Brothers In Arms) and Damian Walshe-Howling (Underbelly, Janet King) have also boarded the 10-parter, which represents one of Paramount+’s biggest international bets as it expands non-U.S. footprint.

Inspired by John Ibrahim’s best-selling autobiography, Last King of The Cross (10×60) is an operatic story of two brothers, Sam and John Ibrahim, who organize the street but lose each other in their ascent to power. The serialized drama tracks Ibrahim’s rise from a poverty-stricken immigrant with no education, no money and no prospects to Australia’s most infamous nightclub mogul in Sydney’s Kings Cross – a mini-Atlantic City, barely half a mile long with every form of criminality on offer.

Mulvey has starred in a number of Australian dramas including Bike Wars: Brothers in Arms, Rush and Underbelly along with BBC adaptation The Luminaries and Megan Fox-starring feature Til Death. Next up is The Gray Man opposite Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. He is represented by Paradigm, Anonymous Content and Shanahans.

Filming of Last King of the Cross is taking place in and around Sydney. Helium Pictures is producing and Cineflix Rights is exclusive international distribution partner.

