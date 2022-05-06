Vicky and Casey White's SUV Found Two Hours From Jail, Near Nashville
"There is NO sign the two are still in our area," the Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Franklin, Tennessee, said on...www.newsweek.com
"There is NO sign the two are still in our area," the Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Franklin, Tennessee, said on...www.newsweek.com
She coordinated this escape very well. Probably had a vehicle parked and waiting for them when they arrived.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 10