Expected Move By Michael De Luca & Pam Abdy To Warner Bros To Take Months

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
As Deadline first told you , Warner Bros . was always in the cards as a landing spot for former MGM Chairman Michael De Luca and President Pam Abdy in either an executive or producer capacity. Their move to the new Warner Discovery isn’t happening immediately as the two have kept their word to Mike Hopkins, SVP Prime Video & Amazon Studios, that they’ll stay through the summer at MGM.

At one point when De Luca and Abdy’s exit was announced, it was rumored that they’d be involved in a new production venture with MGM Board Chair and Anchorage Capital hedge fund CEO Kevin Ulrich. Those rumors according to sources have been discounted. Also not true, is a rumor that’s out there that De Luca wrote Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav a handwritten impassioned note about how he’d impact the feature film slate at the freshly merged conglomerate.

Former New Line motion picture executive De Luca is known for his strong connections with filmmakers such as Paul Thomas Anderson, Joe Wright, Ridley Scott, Ron Howard as well as being a shrewd picture-picker. As a producer he propelled the Oscar contending troika of Social Network, Moneyball and Captain Phillips between 2010-2013 and produced the $1.3 billion grossing Fifty Shades of Grey franchise.

Together De Luca and Abdy at MGM got adult moviegoing back on the tracks during the pandemic with the Oscar winning No Time to Die, and Oscar nominated House of Gucci and Licorice Pizza.

IN THIS ARTICLE
