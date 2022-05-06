ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

May is chock full of Concerts and Activities

By Stan Washington
 2 days ago

If high gas and food prices haven’t eaten up the last bit of your stimulus check, you may want to use those remaining funds to attend a few of the many concerts that will hit Atlanta this month.

There are so many concerts on tap in metro Atlanta that you could be out every weekend evening this month. Most of the musical acts have been off the stage for two years, and they are anxious to perform live again.

This is just a sample of what’s scheduled. (See more information online with The Atlanta Voice Arts & Entertainment Calendar.)

The Decatur Arts Festival in downtown Decatur is back with more artists, music, food and activities for the kids, Friday, May 6 – Sunday, May 8. North of Atlanta, the Dunwoody Arts Festival will run May 6-8 in Dunwoody.

The following weekend in North Atlanta, the annual Chastain Park Spring Arts & Crafts Festival runs May 14 – 15 (4469 Stella Dr. NW).

Known for his solo R&B hits and his affiliation with the 70s group LTD, Jeffery Osborne presents his jazz side at Clark Atlanta University’s annual Jazz Under The Stars, held on campus, Saturday, May 7.

The Mable House Amphitheater in Mableton (west of Atlanta) will show off its soulful side all summer long. It kicks off the first weekend in May (7) with Atlanta’s own Bobby V, Mario and Lloyd. The very next day it hosts the Peach Music Festival: An Evening of Jazz. R&B singer Tank performs on the 14th, followed by the silky smooth voice of Will Downing on the 21st.

It’s a good thing there is no roof over the Mable House stage, because the funk bands War ( “Slippin’ to Darkness” ) and the Ohio Players (“Heaven”) take the stage the next day on the 22nd. Cameo (“Single Life”) will close out the month at Mable House on the 29th.

Maybe you are in the mood for a dance performance. The Atlanta Ballet presents “Strike Your Fancy ( 13-15th) at the Cobb Energy Center in Cobb County.

Marlon Wayans will bring his brand of comedy to the Center Stage in Atlanta on the 14th. The renowned violinist Itzak Pearl performs with the Grammy award winning Atlanta Symphony Orchestra on the 20th. But if that is a little too tame, you can wild out with Nick Cannon and his Wild ‘N Out crew that same night at the Lakewood Amphitheater.

The long-running top rock group The Dave Matthews Band (who sells out everywhere they play) will grace Atlanta on the 21st at the Lakewood Amphitheater.

The last weekend in May ends with a BANG! My favorite Latin group, Gipsy Kings, returns to the Chastain Park Amphitheater on the 28th. The Atlanta Caribbean Festival will take place in downtown Atlanta and Forest Park. Lalah Hathaway performs at Mable House (28th). Over at Lakewood, you will find Erykah Badu/Miguel/Wale/Ann Marie/DVSN/Dende/Lucky Dave/Lloyd/Meta and others (28th).

As much as I would like to avoid the crowds and the traffic that Memorial Day Weekend, you will find me at Piedmont Park for the free annual Atlanta Jazz Festival, sponsored by the City of Atlanta. The festival features a stellar line-up of Atlanta-based and national acts. Check out this line-up: Saturday, May 28, 2022- 1 pm – Kebbi Williams and The Wolfpack  3 pm – T.C. Carson 5 pm – Tia Fuller’s Intersections 7 pm – Masego – 9 pm – Herbie Hancock

Sunday, May 29, 2022 – 1pm – Joe Alterman 3 pm – 4X Grammy Nominated The Baylor Project -5 pm – Warren Wolf & The Pack  7 pm – Kenny Barron 9pm – Eddie Palmieri Afro Caribbean Jazz Septet

Monday, May 30, 2022 – 1pm – Julie Dexter 3pm – Naia Izumi 5 pm – Makaya McCraven 7pm – Kathleen Bertrand 9 pm – George Benson

You will have one week to rest up because June is also chock full of sights, sounds, food and fun.

Enjoy!

TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
