ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Winner of seat by drawing straws says Labour rival picked the left one and lost

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FhtlQ_0fVNKhHh00

The winner of a council seat determined by the drawing of straws joked that his Labour rival lost after he chose the straw on the left.

Independent Andy Solloway was declared the winner in the Skipton West and West Craven division of the new North Yorkshire unitary authority on Friday after tying with Labour’s Peter Madeley on 503 votes, even after a recount at Skipton Town Hall.

Mr Solloway told BBC Radio 5Live how he ended up drawing straws with Mr Madeley’s representative, Brian McDaid, after first discussing with the returning officers the possibility of picking playing cards or tossing a coin.

He said the returning officer had even offered to go out and buy a pack of cards before it was decided that straw-pulling was the fairest method.

“We just felt between us it possibly wouldn’t be a good look to mix elections with potential gambling,” the councillor said.

Presenter Tony Livesey said: “How did you feel, Andy, as that long straw come out?”

Mr Solloway replied: “Quite shocked really. I had the same number of votes but it was decided in that way and that’s seems strange.

“And Brian, being a Labour guy, decided to pick the left one.”

The poll in Skipton West and West Craven was part of the biggest overhaul of local government in North Yorkshire for nearly 50 years.

The new councillors will serve the final year of the existing council but will then become the first councillors to serve on the new unitary authority which will launch on April 1 2023.

After the votes were counted, the Tories secured a four-seat majority to govern the final 11 months of North Yorkshire County Council before it merges with seven district councils to create the new single overarching authority across the 3,100 square miles of England’s largest county.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Labour wins three flagship Conservative London boroughs

The Labour party has won control of three flagship Conservative London boroughs in the local elections. Wandsworth and Barnet borough councils, and Westminster City Council, all previously controlled by the Conservatives, are now in Labour hands. It is the first time Labour has ever won Barnet and Westminster since both...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Oldham council leader Arooj Shah loses seat despite Labour win

The leader of Oldham council, Arooj Shah, has dramatically lost her seat. Labour's Ms Shah, who became the north of England's first female Muslim council leader in 2021, was edged out in the Chadderton South ward by the Conservatives, who won by 96 votes. Oldham will remain Labour-run, as will...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Labour#Straw#West Yorkshire#North Yorkshire#Drawing Straws#Uk#West Craven#Bbc Radio
The Independent

Boris Johnson told tide towards leadership challenge ‘unstoppable’ after loss of flagship seats in elections

Disgruntled Tory MPs have told Boris Johnson that momentum behind a challenge to his leadership is now “unstoppable” after the Conservatives lost almost 400 councillors and a string of flagship councils. The prime minister admitted the Tories had experienced a “tough night” in London and the south but insisted that the party had made “quite remarkable gains” elsewhere in the country as Keir Starmer’s Labour failed to make a breakthrough in the so-called red wall heartland.Tories were also buoyed by Durham Police’s announcement of an investigation into an alleged breach of Covid regulations by Starmer, which they hope will...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Dorset ospreys produce egg for first time in 200 years

A pair of ospreys have made the first breeding attempt in southern England for almost 200 years. Conservationists are delighted that a pair of the birds at Poole Harbour, Dorset, have produced an egg, which they are guarding at a nest in a secret location. Thanks to nest cameras, viewers can watch the female osprey incubate her egg on a livestream.
ANIMALS
BBC

Southend: Single vote decides seat in city council elections

Police were called over to the counting table at a city's local elections after a dispute broke out over a ballot paper. The disagreement was over the Thorpe ward seat at Southend-on-Sea City Council in Essex, which ended in a dead heat. However, a disputed paper was challenged by independent...
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Jacob Rees-Mogg reveals picture of empty Cabinet Office that enraged him so much he left notes for the civil servants who were working from home

Jacob Rees-Mogg has shared an image of an empty Cabinet Office which enraged him so much that he left notes for the civil servants who were working from home. Mr Rees-Mogg's zealous attempts to end WFH raised eyebrows this week, after he left notes saying 'sorry you were out when I visited, I look forward to seeing you in the office very soon' on empty desks at Whitehall.
POLITICS
BBC

Welsh election results 2022: Tories lose their only council

The Conservatives have lost control of their only council in Wales. Labour has become the biggest party in Monmouthshire, with the final results now declared in the county. Elsewhere across Wales, Labour gained two councils and lost one, and Plaid Cymru gained three. Labour regained Blaenau Gwent and Bridgend, and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Castle Point Borough Council: Tories lose control after nearly 20 years

The Conservatives have lost control of Castle Point Borough Council in Essex. The party lost six seats on the authority, which covers Canvey Island, Benfleet, Thundersley and Hadleigh. It had been in control of the council for almost 20 years. The People's Independent Party gained six seats and Canvey Island...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Out of touch' minister George Eustice is slammed for telling struggling families to buy own-brand 'value' supermarket food to help them cope with the cost of living crisis

A wealthy Cabinet minister was slammed as out of touch today after telling families struggling to pay bills and put food on the table to switch to supermarket 'value' products. Environment Secretary George Eustice made the remarks as he was grilled about the cost of living crisis gripping Britain. This...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Falling home ownership cost Tories votes, says Michael Gove

Michael Gove has suggested that falling levels of home ownership were a key factor in the Conservatives’ heavy local election losses.The levelling up and housing minister said more had to be done to get Britons on the property ladder, noting the party’s defeats to Labour in London.“There is a particular challenge for us in London and I think that challenge in London relates to ... homeownership,” Mr Gove told The Sunday Telegraph.“That’s one lesson that I would draw at this stage,” he added. “The other one is that the Labour Party doesn’t seem to have made anything like the...
ECONOMY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy