Woman Missing Best Friend's Wedding 'Just Because' Divides Internet

By Sara Santora
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Jeanie M. Lee
2d ago

Girl, I feel your pain. I am the same way. I absolutely do not like gatherings. There's usually people I don't know there - I feel like a fifth wheel. So I just don't do that anymore. Sorry your friend doesn't understand that about you.

rckinrobin Lee
1d ago

I agree with the author. She stated she's an introvert, doesn't like being around people, is exhausted by the end of the work day and only has 2 friends. If the other woman is really one of her best friends I would think she would be aware of her anxieties. I also wonder if her anxieties are mental heath issues?

abacab
1d ago

She's right in not going and its a destination wedding at that yeah I wouldn't go either. She was honest about it and said she will give them their gift when they get back The friend can be upset but also I'm thinking the friend was more upset due to nerves and not remembering what the OP told her about being an introvert

Slate

I Can’t Believe What My Brother Is Asking Us to Do With Our Kids at His Wedding

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. My brother is getting married this summer in a small mountain town that’s either an 18-hour drive or an expensive flight/rental car. He and his fiancée want our three boys (ages 2, 3, and 6) to “be in the wedding,” which means “walk down the aisle, put flowers down, and return to sit” with me. But the reception will be adults only.
Daily Mail

Eye do! Bride is left in hysterics after her wedding photos came back with 'crazy eyes' Photoshopped onto everyone who blinked

The exciting moment of seeing your wedding photos quickly turned to bafflement for one bride, who was left in hsysterics after received photos that had been bizarrely Photoshopped. Anaya Ramos-Bridgeford, who lives in Pennsylvania, took to Facebook to celebrate her marriage to husband Jaylen with a selection of photographs taken...
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
NewsBreak
The US Sun

‘Snobby’ woman trolled for demanding her neighbours stop using their garden as their kids are too LOUD

A WOMAN has been branded "snobby" by online trolls after demanding her neighbours stop using their garden as their kids are too loud. The anonymous woman, who is in her 40s and from the UK, took to Mumsnet and explained how she has lived in a "quiet, semi-rural steading conversion - a smallish cluster of houses in converted farm buildings" - for over 20 years.
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
MarketWatch

‘I’m already feeling guilty’: My uncle is leaving me a large inheritance, but excluding my siblings. Should I gift them money every year, or set up a trust?

I am soon to inherit a sizable sum of money from an uncle with whom no one in my family still speaks; I’m the only one who has stayed in contact with him. While it seems a bit grotesque to think about money while someone is on their deathbed, this is a large enough sum that I need to plan for how I will save/invest it.
