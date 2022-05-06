Woman Missing Best Friend's Wedding 'Just Because' Divides Internet
One critical commenter slammed the woman for being...www.newsweek.com
One critical commenter slammed the woman for being...www.newsweek.com
Girl, I feel your pain. I am the same way. I absolutely do not like gatherings. There's usually people I don't know there - I feel like a fifth wheel. So I just don't do that anymore. Sorry your friend doesn't understand that about you.
I agree with the author. She stated she's an introvert, doesn't like being around people, is exhausted by the end of the work day and only has 2 friends. If the other woman is really one of her best friends I would think she would be aware of her anxieties. I also wonder if her anxieties are mental heath issues?
She's right in not going and its a destination wedding at that yeah I wouldn't go either. She was honest about it and said she will give them their gift when they get back The friend can be upset but also I'm thinking the friend was more upset due to nerves and not remembering what the OP told her about being an introvert
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 24