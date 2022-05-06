ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks, Coca Cola, Netflix Told to Stay Mum on Abortion Rights: Report

By Fatma Khaled
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Some large corporations were reportedly advised against commenting on the leak of a draft Supreme Court majority opinion that would overturn Roe v....

Upworthy

1996 clip of George Carlin calling out pro-lifers resurfaces after Roe v. Wade draft leak. It's still relevant.

The United States has been in turmoil ever since late Monday when Politico published a draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the constitutionally protected right to abortion ensured by the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade ruling. The wave of criticism and opposition that's risen following the news includes the revival of a clip from a stand-up show by comedy legend George Carlin in which he tears into the pro-life movement. The clip, from Carlin's 1996 HBO special "Back in Town," calls out the hypocrisy of pro-lifers who have campaigned against abortions and birth control for years while simultaneously lobbying against social programs that would have supported low-income and struggling families.
Daily Mail

Tesla is latest firm to announce it will pay for staff's travel and living costs if they have to leave state for an abortion as companies react to Roe v Wade leak

Tesla has joined ranks with major companies offering travel compensation for employees seeking to get an abortion but live in states where they are banned. The news comes days after supreme court documents were leaked indicating that Roe v. Wade would be overturned, striking down the nationwide right to an abortion and leaving the decision up to individual states.
The Independent

Bernie Sanders tells Biden to end federal contracts with ‘anti-union’ companies like Amazon

US Senator Bernie Sanders has written a letter to President Joe Biden urging the White House to issue an executive order blocking companies like Amazon from receiving federal contracts, until the world’s largest online retailer agrees to cease what he calls “illegal anti-union activity” targeting labor organising efforts among workers in New York City and Alabama.In remarks on the floor of the US Senate on 26 April, the senator from Vermont said Amazon has engaged in a “massive attempt to undermine the Amazon union drive in direct violation of labour laws and regulations,” pointing to allegations of union busting...
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
Newsweek

New York City, NY
923K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

