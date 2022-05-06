Starbucks, Coca Cola, Netflix Told to Stay Mum on Abortion Rights: Report

The United States has been in turmoil ever since late Monday when Politico published a draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the constitutionally protected right to abortion ensured by the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade ruling. The wave of criticism and opposition that's risen following the news includes the revival of a clip from a stand-up show by comedy legend George Carlin in which he tears into the pro-life movement. The clip, from Carlin's 1996 HBO special "Back in Town," calls out the hypocrisy of pro-lifers who have campaigned against abortions and birth control for years while simultaneously lobbying against social programs that would have supported low-income and struggling families.

