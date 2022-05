The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is announcing charges against the CEO of a crypto mining company for allegedly running a global investment fraud scheme. According to a statement released by the DOJ, Luiz Capuci Jr., the chief executive and founder of Mining Capital Coin (MCC), lied to investors about the firm’s crypto mining capabilities and the function of its proprietary token all while stealing $62 million of their investments and putting them into crypto wallets controlled by him.

