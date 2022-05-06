ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer Game Fest 2022 Dates Revealed; Massive Reveals Incoming

By Michael Sagoe
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the wake of E3 2022 being canceled, many other game publishers and developers are picking up the slack when it comes to video game announcements in June. Luckily, Show host, Geoff Keighley continues to be a shining beacon when it comes to video game presentation and has recently announced that...

