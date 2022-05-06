ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Sheboygan shooting, police arrest 3 teenagers

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Police arrested three teenagers after a shooting near the downtown Sheboygan bus transfer point Friday afternoon, May 6. The shooting happened around...

www.fox6now.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and Lisbon fatality: Milwaukee man charged in woman's death

MILWAUKEE - A 27-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with the death of a woman who was struck after a violent collision between two vehicles at 35th and Lisbon on May 3. The accused is Charles Jackson Jr. – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police: Carjacking victim arrested after shooting attacker in face

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A man who was reportedly carjacked in Puyallup is now in jail for shooting one of his attackers in the face, police say. Officers were called to the Arco gas station near Meridian and 43rd Ave late Saturday night, around 11:12 p.m. The caller told dispatch he had been attacked, pepper sprayed and carjacked by a group of people.
PUYALLUP, WA
Sheboygan, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Sheboygan, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 shootings in Milwaukee; 1 dead, 3 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Tuesday, May 10. One person is dead and three others wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened near 27th Street and Atkinson Avenue around 5:45 p.m. The victim, a 66-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal motorcycle crash at Appleton and Hampton

MILWAUKEE - A 56-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a collision in Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 10. Police say the collision happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at W. Appleton Avenue and W. Hampton Avenue. A vehicle was making a left turn – and collided with the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Suspected arsonist visits local FOX TV news station, later arrested by police

PORTLAND, Ore. - A suspected arsonist is behind bars after police in Portland, Oregon said he vandalized several houses of worship before visiting a television news station. Authorities identified the suspect as 34-year-old Michael Bivins of Portland. He was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center. Police said between April...
PORTLAND, OR

