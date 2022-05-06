Hypertruck ERX test drive and Hyliion Q&A

SmartHop CEO and co-founder Guillermo Garcia shares the results of his company’s report on ‘The State of Independent Truckers and Small Fleets.”. Tom Zeis, Partner at Port X Logistics shares how drayage has now become an integral part of the supply chain and how tech is being used to fix a broken system.
A Missouri-based trucking company, which contracted with the U.S. Postal Service to haul mail, recently ceased operations and filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Family-owned Rooney Trucking Inc., headquartered in Polo, filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Missouri on Monday. Attorney Ryan Blay told FreightWaves...
The struggle to minimize empty miles has been a well-known thorn in the side of carriers of all sizes for decades. But Tomorrow.io is bringing perspective to the lower-profile adjacent problem of wasted miles. Despite having different causes, wasted miles result in the same economic repercussions as empty miles. “Empty...
Startups seeking to commercialize autonomous freight modify existing trucks with the goal of removing the driver. Newcomer Solo AVT thinks a clean sheet approach — a cabless “battery on wheels” running hub to hub with teleoperation at either end — is a better answer. Electrification. Autonomous...
Paccar Inc. is recalling more than 17,600 Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks from 2018-2020 because axle steer arm fasteners that attach the steer arm to the steering knuckle may fail. The Dana Inc. D-Series axle steer arm fasteners were investigated after a reported failure in August 2020. The failure of both...
