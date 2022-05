STOCKTON, Calif. — The Pixie Woods amusement park is reopening for its 68th year with a community event to celebrate the family-fun tradition returning to Stockton. The city of Stockton is hosting a grand reopening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, to showcase the improvements made to the popular children’s park.

