ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Takedown’ Review: Louis Leterrier’s New Action Movie Reminds You to Lower Expectations for ‘Fast X’

By David Ehrlich
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

It will still be a few months (or more than a few months) before we get to see the first trailer for “ Fast X ,” but it’s hard to imagine a better (or at least more indicative) preview of next summer’s most NOS-brained soap opera than Netflix ’s “ The Takedown ,” .

Of course, Louis Leterrier isn’t exactly an unknown quantity; between the likes of “The Transporter,” “Clash of the Titans,” and “Now You See Me,” the Luc Besson protégé has built a singular résumé of flashy, semi-functional, thoroughly mediocre studio movies that could’ve been made by anyone else. In that sense, his latest opus is vintage Leterrier, if also better-paced and more charismatic than any of his previous features have been (his recent experience directing episodes of “Lupin” appears to have boosted his confidence, though mega-star Omar Sy is such a beam of light that he could probably make Mark Duplass feel like Michael Bay).

Frothier than the average Netflix programmer but no less forgettable, “The Takedown” epitomizes why Leterrier might be able to stop “Fast X” from speeding off a cliff while also illustrating why fans of the franchise shouldn’t hold their breath for it to swerve back towards the meat-headed nirvana of “Fast Five” and “Tokyo Drift.”

Despite reuniting the two main characters from 2012’s “On the Other Side of the Tracks,” “The Takedown” requires absolutely zero awareness of the previous film (I can personally attest to the fact that it’s possible to watch and enjoy this thing without even knowing that it’s a sequel). To that end, it helps that Stéphane Kazandijan’s script is a topical but straightforward “Lethal Weapon” rip-off that reskins Riggs and Murtaugh as a mismatched pair of Paris cops, sends them off to solve a murder in an extra-racist pocket of Marine Le Pen’s France, and then makes virtually zero additional changes to the classic Shane Black formula. I’ve seen Geico commercials with more complicated plots.

A massively popular French-Senegalese actor who even the most Francophobic viewers might recognize from the “Jurassic World” films, the ever-watchable Sy reprises his role as bad boy policeman Ousmane Diakhité, though the character’s energy in the opening scene — in which he busts up an underground fight club and makes everyone in attendance chant “the police!” as if they were rooting on their favorite sports team — is somewhat at odds with the shy and reserved single father he seems to be throughout the majority of the film. More consistent is Ousmane’s symbolic value to the French police at a time when they’re struggling to win the hearts and minds of the non-white and immigrant populations they regularly terrorize.

Expecting “The Takedown” to offer a pointed exposé on les flic in la France would be just as silly as expecting “Ambulance” to provide an incisive condemnation of the American healthcare system, but the movie’s cartoonishly heroic portrayal of individual cops doesn’t stop it from casting a stray glance at the deeper rot they represent. When Ousmane’s commanding officer picks the self-described “likable Black guy” to be the “successfully assimilated minority” star of a new PR campaign, the inferences aren’t subtle. While the film is much less interested in skewering France’s racist police force than it is in shading the white nationalism they’ve helped to flourish in plain sight, Ousmane and his Will Ferrell-ish white partner only manage to uncover a xenophobic terrorist plot because they go rogue.

Played by “Elle” actor Laurent Lafitte, the arrogant François Monge is naturally Ousmane’s perfect foil. White, educated, and well-connected to the kind of network that people like him tend to inherit from their bourgeois parents (“It’s not easy when you’re white, educated, and know people in high places,” François whines with a straight face), Ousmane’s partner is a middle-aged lothario who’s just suave enough to seduce the same women who roll their eyes at him, and just delusional enough to convince himself that his career isn’t on the rocks.

François is such a lousy investigator he can’t even see that all of his colleagues are sick of his desperate vanity, even after one of them cracks that he “smells like an Uber car” (one of several decent zings in a movie that also settles for some hoary old clunkers, like when the well-intentioned yet buffoonish François asks Ousmane how to say something “in African”). When he and Ousmane reunite for a passive-aggressive trip to the provinces — the men determined to follow the clues left behind by a severed body found in a high-speed train — François is less interested in solving the case than he is in sleeping with their perky young liaison, Alice (Izïa Higelin).

And since this is a French movie peppered with all sorts of things that America’s puritanical mainstream cinema has forgotten about, there is an actual sex scene or two in this movie. There’s also a scene where François plays with a cadaver’s flaccid penis, but beggars can’t be choosers.

If you’ve ever seen a movie before — literally any movie, even if it was, say, “Celine and Julie Go Boating” — you’ll be able to predict how things unfold from there. The dead body leads to a meth lab, the meth lab leads to another thing, yadda yadda yadda it all leads to the fascistic businessman who bought up the economically anxious town in order to build support for his political ambitions. The old rivalry between Ousmane and François breeds plenty of semi-amusing mishegoss (one bit sees them fending off a rooster as they competitively console a victim’s mother), and the action setpieces that string the yucks together balance comedy and chaos in a way that puts the “fun” in “generally functional.”

Stir in a go-kart chase, add a mild seasoning of gay panic, and garnish the whole thing with a decapitation for the ages and you have a fast-paced film that’s just self-possessed enough to make you forget that you’d rather be watching “Hot Fuzz.” Compared to the likes of “Red Notice,” “The Takedown” might as well be “Celine and Julie Go Boating.”

And yet, while the preponderance of banter-driven car chases almost makes Leterrier’s latest feel like it was conceived as an audition reel for “Fast X,” even the film’s most enjoyable stretches feel like unfortunate reminders of what Vin Diesel has just forfeited. Whereas Justin Lin directs with a grounded sense of grandeur that often allowed his setpieces to strike a careful balance between “Bullitt” and “Looney Tunes” (especially before the franchise slipped away from him in “Furious 6”), Leterrier’s films — either as hyper-saturated as this one or as muddy as “The Incredible Hulk” — have always opted for a more herky-jerky approach.

If Lin aspires to the symphonic, Leterrier is happy to settle for second-tier Europop. His restless camera moves so much that it often seems determined to show as little as possible, as though trying to manufacture a degree of kinetic energy that his blocking and shot selection can’t inspire on their own. It’s the Cinéma du Look with nothing to see. In “The Takedown,” Sy and Lafitte are able to muster a palpable sense of fun on the strength of their screen presences alone, but it’s hard to imagine that Tyrese Gibson and Charlize Theron — the latter stuck playing one of the single least interesting villains in the history of recorded fiction — will be able to do the same.

In a Netflix movie that’s so breezy and enjoyable because of its complete lack of stakes, Leterrier’s approach gets the job done. In the penultimate installment of a gazillion-dollar franchise whose fans have come to expect vehicular mayhem on an interstellar scale, it probably won’t be enough to avert a slow-motion car crash.

Grade: C+

“The Takedown” is now streaming on Netflix.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Drew Barrymore Apologizes for Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Comment That ‘Offended’ Fans

Click here to read the full article. Drew Barrymore is doing some self-reflection amid Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. While hosting “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the “Santa Clarita Diet” star joked that the high-profile Hollywood trial was a “seven-layer dip of insanity.” Depp is currently suing Heard for comments she made about their alleged abusive relationship in an op-ed piece for The Washington Post. The trial has been live-streaming since April 11. “It’s like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer dip of insanity,” Barrymore previously said. “I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Howard Stern Links Dave Chappelle Attack to Chris Rock Oscars Slap: Hollywood ‘Should Be Ashamed’

Click here to read the full article. Howard Stern has weighed in on violence against comedians, most recently with Dave Chappelle being tackled onstage at Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival. “This guy jumped up on stage and attacked Dave Chappelle,” Stern said on his SiriusXM talk show. “As soon as that happened, did they let him go back to his seat and laugh and sit next to his wife and then give them an award? No! They took him backstage, they broke his arms and hands so bad. They fucking beat the shit out of him.” On May 3, Chappelle was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Leterrier
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Laurent Lafitte
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Mark Duplass
Person
Luc Besson
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (May 2022)

May is here, and we’re going to look at the shows and films that are new to Netflix this Month of May 2022. There are so many new shows coming to Netflix this month of May 2022, and it’s as if the subscription-based streaming platform is trying to get back its lost subscribers. Here in this article, we take a look at the new shows coming to Netflix this month, which is quite a lot and a meaty launch month compared to April. So, without further ado, here we go.
TV & VIDEOS
Awesome 92.3

‘Avatar 2’ Finally Gets Official Title

James Cameron has been talking about making Avatar sequels since before there was an Avatar. A sequel was announced and planned for as early as 2014, and shooting began on what eventually expanded to four sequels in 2017. But in all that time, Avatar 2 never had an official title....
MOVIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Movie#Reminders#Animated Movies#Nos
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Netflix
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

Nicolas Cage says he chose director Tim Burton for Superman Lives

Nicolas Cage set the record straight about Tim Burton's Superman Lives, the canceled 1998 flick that would've starred Cage as Kal-El. With the success of Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, Hollywood felt it was prime time for a darker Superman movie. Titled Superman Lives, the script was penned by Kevin Smith and included three arguably lesser-known Superman villains: Braniac, Doomsday, and the Eradicator. Tim Burton, hot off directing Batman, was set to helm the film. However, Warner Bros. put the film on an indefinite hold just three weeks before filming was set to begin.
MOVIES
Popculture

Everything Coming to Disney+ in May 2022

A new month is almost here, and Disney+ subscribers are about to get treated to a list of new titles! As the streamer puts its finishing touches on its April release slate, Disney+ is also looking ahead, releasing its full list of May 2022 titles set to be added to its expanding content catalog, which already includes movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IndieWire

Rachel McAdams Is Thrilled About TV Version of ‘Time Traveler’s Wife’: ‘I Love That It’s Being Expanded’

Click here to read the full article. Even before Audrey Niffenegger’s novel “The Time Traveler’s Wife” hit shelves in the autumn of 2003, it was destined for the big screen: Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema picked up the book’s film and television rights before the eventual bestseller and award winner was published. A film adaptation of the romance, starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana, was released in 2009 (making over $100 million at the worldwide box office in the process). More than a decade later, the supernatural drama (which, of course, follows the story of a time traveler and his...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

IndieWire

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy