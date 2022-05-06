ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

How popular is your name? Click here to find out.

By Chloe Folmar, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CHl3j_0fVNHfYS00

( The Hill ) — The baby names Olivia and Liam made it to the top of the popularity lists for girls and boys, respectively, for the third year in a row in 2021. Where did your name rank?

The Social Security Administration has developed a database allowing people to search for names to see how popular they’ve been over the years, using data from 2000 to 2021.

Olivia has moved from being the 16th most popular name for girls in 2000 to holding the No. 1 spot in 2019, 2020 and 2021, while the name Liam has ascended from ranking 140 among names for boys in 2000 to topping the list from 2017 to 2021.

The name Theodore, the only new addition to either gender’s top 10 list this year, ranked 10th among boys’ names in 2021, up from 312 in 2000.

MOTHER’S DAY: Top-rated Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon

On the other hand, more classic names such as Mary and John seem to be moving down the ranks as the years go on, with Mary falling from 46th among girls’ names in 2000 to 133rd in 2021 and John from the 14th most popular boys’ name in 2000 to the 27th in 2021.

The database also shows the popularity rankings of similar names each time a name is searched, such as Marie and Maryam for Mary or Johan and Johnny for John.

Names of popular figures, such as Donald, have experienced noteworthy trends in recent years. Donald descended from ranking 217 among boys’ names in 2000 to 489 in 2016, falling to an all-time low of 610 four years later in 2020.

How popular is your name? Use the Social Security Administration’s search engine to find out. The name Chloe moved from the 38th most popular girl’s name in 2000 up to 9th in 2009 and 2010, and then back down to 24th in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Huntington man pleads guilty to possessing 499 fentanyl pills

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington man pleaded guilty on Monday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to court statements and documents, Bobby James Mitchell, 41, intended to sell 499 pills containing about 54 grams of fentanyl. Mitchell admitted that police found the drugs during a December 11 traffic stop on Interstate 64 […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Name#Girls And Boys#Baby Names#Mary And John
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
WVNS

Deepwater man faces multiple felony charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Deepwater man faces multiple felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.   According to Sheriff Mike Fridley on Monday afternoon May 2, 2022, deputies were called on the possible burglary of several storage units in Adena Village in Mount Carbon. When they […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

The importance of a Concealed Carry Permit

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–Even though both Virginias are open carry states when it comes to guns, did you know if you want to travel with them, you need a Concealed Carry Permit? Gun safety and gun awareness are becoming more and more important, and one county wants to help educate. Last year, about 45,000 Americans died […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage in LA

LOS ANGELES (KTSM) – Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by man while performing on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles Tuesday night. According to published reports, the unidentified man jumped on stage, rushed and tackled Chappelle, and then attempted to run away. Reports indicate that the man was then surrounded by security at […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNS

State Police asking for help finding missing Lewisburg teen

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia State Police in Lewisburg are asking for your help finding a teenage girl, who they say ran away. Katelyn L. Preston was last seen at Greenbrier East High School on May 3, 2022, at around 3:15 p.m. Preston is described as a 16-year-old female with brown eyes, and purple hair, […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

WVNS

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy