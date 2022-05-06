Weekly COVID-19 report card notes 1 new death, 108 active cases; APHD closed till May 16

The Amarillo Public Health Department (APHD) reported an increase of 36 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new reported death over the past week in its weekly COVID-19 report card released Friday.

The report is posted every Friday with updated data from BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

The city of Amarillo Public Health Department is closed through Friday, May 13, as clinical operations are moved to their new location at 850 Martin Road. No STD, immunization, COVID vaccine or TB testing services will be available during this time. The department will begin scheduling appointments again on Monday, May 16, at 8 a.m.

In addition, the Amarillo Area Regional Infusion Center is closed until further notice, as of Sunday, May 1.

Trauma Service Area A, which includes Potter and Randall counties as well as the majority of the Texas Panhandle, is recording a .44% COVID-19 hospitalization rate as of Thursday, according to the State Department of Health Services website.

The 36 new COVID-19 active cases amount to a seven-day, new-case average of five, with a seven-day positivity rate of 3%, according to the report card.

That brings the total number of cases in Potter and Randall counties to 74,291 and the total number of deaths to 1,270 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

A total of 108 cases were considered active.

Full numbers can be found on the APHD website.

According to the site, there have been 72,917 total recoveries for the area.

Potter County's total cases rose to 35,873 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total, 59 are active, with 35,061 recoveries and 753 deaths related to the virus, according to the APHD website.

Randall County's total COVID-19 cases rose to 38,418 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total, 45 are active, with 37,856 recoveries and 517 deaths related to the virus.

By the Centers for Disease Control standards, both Randall and Potter counties' community levels of COVID-19 were considered Low, or Green, as of Thursday.

The Amarillo Public Health COVID-19 Hospitalization report, also being released each Friday, noted three COVID-19 patients hospitalized, two of whom are not vaccinated. No patients were in the ICU or on ventilators.

For more information on COVID-19 and the vaccine, visit amarilloalerts.com

Editor's note: Some of the numbers surrounding COVID-19 cases listed in this story are different on the weekly report card, vs. the APHD website. According to the public health department, readers can check the website for the latest updates and totals.