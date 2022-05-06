ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Average consumer cutting 3 streaming services from their lineup in 2022

By Chris Melore, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
NEW YORK ( StudyFinds.org ) – Think everyone will be turning off the TV and going outside again this summer? Don’t bet on it! The average person expects to stream over 290 different movies or TV shows this year, a new survey reveals.

Regardless of what they’ll be watching, people think they’ll stream 437 hours of content in the year ahead. That’s equivalent to more than 18 full days of vegging out in front of the TV.

The recent survey of 2,000 U.S. adults also finds that people are re-evaluating what streaming services they pay for. In fact, 57 percent are planning to cut some of their paid streaming subscriptions. Overall, the average person dropping three out of five from their current arsenal.

Cutting the cord… again

Most of the customers who pay for either TV or video services don’t anticipate bidding adieu to their favorite services anytime soon, including users of Netflix and Amazon Prime (75%), satellite TV (61%), pay-per-view services like Apple iTunes (52%), and cable TV (48%).

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Tubi, the survey found that seven in 10 cited changes to their financial situation as a reason to re-evaluate their streaming service spending. Aside from budget, respondents cited other factors that would make them pull the plug on a streaming service, including a limited selection of titles (49%), lack of a user-friendly interface (34%), and poor customer service (33%).

Forty-four percent would stick with an unsatisfying streaming service for only a week before canceling it. What would keep people loyal to a service? Affordability (45%), a wide selection of content (44%), and a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to discover movies and shows (43%).

“While people are looking for ways to cut back on their streaming expenses, they still plan on watching many hours’ worth of content this year,” says a spokesperson from Tubi in a statement. “To capture the attention of and retain those viewers, streaming services need to focus on affordability, a wide selection of content, and a great user experience.”

Streaming pitfalls

An attestation to the idiom “variety is the spice of life,” 36 percent of those polled would drop a service that didn’t have a large enough library of content to choose from. In their hunt for a streaming service, people usually search for one that carries a specific series or movie (59%) or that is the most affordable (57%). More than three-fourths have tried a streaming service because it carried a particular movie they were looking for.

When it comes time to choose what to stream, 59 percent look for titles tied to holidays like Halloween or Valentine’s Day . More than half also browse a service’s home page and decide based on their mood.

“According to a quarter of respondents, the future of streaming will include free services with limited ads,” the spokesperson adds. “Luckily, the future is already here — there are options currently available that offer a wide selection of content without needing to log in or sign up when you use it, and have minimal ad interruptions.”

