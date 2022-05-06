ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Pea-sized hail in Knoxville

wvlt.tv
 2 days ago

Knoxville man arrested for assaulting officer at Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. Crews responded...

www.wvlt.tv

WATE

Street Rod Nationals South comes to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – May 6th-8th Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center will turn into a car-lovers paradise at the National Street Rod Association kicks off their south nationals. The National Street Rod Association will take over Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center this weekend May 6th through the 8th for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Lima News

Knoxville offers much to see and hear

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From high atop the Sunsphere, Knoxville’s architectural wonder that was the symbol of the 1982 World’s Fair, I dizzyingly walk around the circular observation deck of the hexagonal tower, taking in the 360-degree view without getting too close to the reflective glass panes that enclose the disco ball-like structure. I don’t like tall buildings, but with the gold dust-layered Sunsphere, I’ve made an exception just for the panoramic scenery. From the pinnacle, I look out over downtown Knoxville, the winding turns of the Tennessee River, the towering red-brick campus of the University of Tennessee, and then farthest away, the mist-cloaked peaks of the Smoky Mountains.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KWTX

Neighbors rattled after large party at Tennessee home

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge party at an Airbnb has shaken up people in a Robertson County neighborhood after they said it got out of hand. Neighbors saw hundreds of people at a pool partying at an Airbnb in White House until a fight broke out and someone shot off a gun.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WHNT-TV

Manhunt Moves to Tennessee

The focus in the manhunt for a missing Lauderdale County murder suspect and his jailer has shifted to Tennessee. That is because of the discovery of the getaway car the pair is believed to have used to leave Florence.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
NBC News

Newly released video shows Alabama corrections officer at hotel morning of escape

Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
FLORENCE, AL
WATE

Two East Tennessee sheriff-elects ready to get to work

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men with a long history in law enforcement are ready to serve as sheriffs for their respective counties. James “Jimmy” Davis II of Loudon County and Chad Mullins of Hamblen County will both become sheriffs barring any write-in candidates between now and the general election.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN

