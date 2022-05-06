ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of several banks and financial services companies, including Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD, are trading lower on continued volatility following Wednesday's Fed decision. The...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Apple Shares Are Rebounding

Apple has a 52-week high of $182.94 and a 52-week low of $122.25. Apple, Inc AAPL opened lower on Friday and quickly lost short-term support at Thursday’s low-of-day and fell to a support level near the $154 level. The stock found buyers at that level and began to bounce...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robinhood Markets Inc#Fed#The Federal Reserve
Motley Fool

Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

Warren Buffett has created more than $760 billion in value for shareholders since 1965. Although Apple and BofA are Berkshire Hathaway's largest holdings, Buffett has spent far more buying another stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Stocks are falling, here's what a former Wall Street trader is doing

It's been a busy start to May. The stock market is having one of its worst days of 2022, and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates half a point, the largest increase since 2000. Former Wall Street trader Lauren Simmons has seen her share of ups and downs in the...
STOCKS
Fortune

Bank of America is pushing a surprising new set of FAANG stocks to beat the bear market after yesterday’s $1.3 trillion wipeout

It’s been pretty easy to make money on stocks over the past decade. One can’t-miss strategy: You just buy the big names in tech. Repeat over and over again. From February 2009 to last November, investors marveled as the value of the tech-heavy Nasdaq doubled, and doubled, and doubled again—and kept going—to soar from 1400 to 16,200. That to-the-moon trajectory made some sense—it coincided with a period of rock-bottom interest rates and easy-money Federal Reserve policy. The bulls saw this as a golden era of lower-for-longer interest rates, which gave rise to, among other things, the TINA (there is no alternative) stock-picking strategy, and the rise of YOLO (remember that?) retail traders.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street tumbles as investors fret over bigger Fed rate hikes

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended Thursday sharply lower amid a broad sell-off, as investor sentiment cratered in the face of concerns that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike the previous day would not be enough to tame surging inflation. All three main Wall Street benchmarks erased gains made...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Markets Climb Again Ahead of Likely Fed Hike

Stocks wobbled their way to a second consecutive session of gains Tuesday as investors looked ahead to tomorrow's pivotal Federal Reserve announcement. Not that Tuesday was entirely without its own developments. U.S. job openings unexpectedly increased in March, by 205,000 to a record 11.55 million, though 4.5 million U.S. workers...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Amazon dominates the e-commerce and cloud computing markets, both of which are growing quickly. PayPal is the most accepted digital wallet, and the company is monetizing Venmo more effectively. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wells Fargo And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Fortune

Bitcoin plummets alongside stocks following the Federal Reserve decision

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Bitcoin is tumbling after the Federal Reserve decision to increase interest rates by half a percentage point. The largest cryptocurrency by market value is currently trading at around $36,756, down...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street sees greater risk of default by major banks

May 3 (Reuters) - The cost to insure bonds of Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Citigroup (C.N) against default hit two-year highs on Monday on growing fears the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive moves to tame inflation might tip the economy into recession. Credit risks have worsened since the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy