ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

CDC: 7 counties in Mass. have ‘high’ COVID levels; Boston says it’s ‘critical’ to mask up indoors

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iok0L_0fVNDBqG00
Boston Masks CDC: 7 counties in Mass. have ‘high’ COVID levels; Boston says it’s ‘critical’ to mask up indoors

BOSTON — There are new concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in Massachusetts and new urgings to mask up inside public spaces.

The Centers for Disease Control says that as of Friday, seven counties in Massachusetts have “high” levels of community spread.

The counties are Suffolk, Norfolk, Barnstable, Middlesex, Worcester, Franklin, and Berkshire.

The CDC is urging people to wear a mask while indoors in public and to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

That sentiment is being echoed by the City of Boston, which is part of Suffolk County.

COVID testing is available in Boston at community health centers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

There is no mask mandate in Boston. That was lifted, effective March 5. Mayor Wu and city health officials noted improving COVID metrics when making the decision.

Even then, the city urged continued masking.

“While masks are no longer mandated in certain indoor settings, the Boston Public Health Commission recommends masking in these settings if you are at high risk for severe illness or if you will be around individuals who are. There are many people in Boston who are vulnerable to COVID-19, including individuals who are immunocompromised, seniors, and those who are unvaccinated, including young children” according to a statement from the City of Boston.

[ Boston’s indoor mask mandate ends ]

The seven-day positivity rate in Massachusetts as of Friday afternoon was 6.17% - the highest since February - with a reported 547 people hospitalized and 45 patients in the ICU. Of those 547 hospitalized, 201 were primarily hospitalized for COVID related illness according to state health officials.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 37

Jonathan Man
1d ago

Anyone listening to or believing this craziness anymore needs to wake up masks don’t worm and even if they did no virus or any issue at all is worth living in a lockdown or any government over reach on how you want to live !

Reply(2)
28
David Gilardi
1d ago

It's about midterms . .watch the increased Drama & Panic until there's another declaration to allow MAIL IN VOTER FRAUD AGAIN...Democrats are DESPERATE

Reply
11
Martha Whelan
1d ago

masks do not prevent the spread and you getting covid. they do not work

Reply(1)
22
Related
MassLive.com

Pharmacist at Massachusetts Stop & Shop accused of giving COVID vaccination cards to unvaccinated

A pharmacist at a Stop & Shop location in Massachusetts is accused of giving coronavirus vaccination cards to unvaccinated people, Boston 25 News reported. The news outlet reported that the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy is investigating claims that the licensed pharmacist, who worked at a Stop & Shop in Lynn, falsified vaccination cards for people who did not receive COVID-19 shots. If the board confirms the employee’s alleged fraud through its investigation, he could be fined or lose his license, the news outlet reported.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
County
Suffolk County, MA
City
Worcester, MA
Boston, MA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
City
Norfolk, MA
Boston, MA
Government
Suffolk County, MA
Health
Boston, MA
Health
City
Barnstable, MA
Suffolk County, MA
Government
MassLive.com

Dad of Harmony Montgomery’s brother questions why Adam Montgomery was more of a ‘blood relative’ than her brother

Before Harmony Montgomery went missing, the 7-year-old was sent to live with her biological father. But Johnathon Bobbitt-Miller, the adoptive father of Montgomery’s brother, is questioning why Harmony’s father was “‘more of a blood relative’ for Harmony to stay with than her brother, the one thing constant in her life.”
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Bospoli#Boston Public Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MassLive.com

Eric Waite, domestic violence suspect from Maine, found living on sailboat off coast of Massachusetts, state police say

A domestic violence suspect from Maine was found living on a sailboat that was “given to him” off the coast of Massachusetts, Massachusetts State Police said. Eric Waite, 52, was charged with domestic violence and terrorizing in Maine. He was near the mouth of the Acushnet River, between Fairhaven and New Bedford, when police arrested him Tuesday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

COVID cases in Mass. began to go down, but have now resumed climbing; Search your city or town

COVID is not playing by the rules. The virus, which has typically seen receding numbers during April in May each year continues to show steady week-over-week increases in Massachusetts with the state reporting 4,376 new cases on Thursday. That’s the highest single-day report of new cases in months. Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized with the virus, although still relatively low, continues tick upward slightly nearly every day.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Men Who Drowned In VT Lake Turn Out To Be From Massachusetts

More news coming in on the incident involving the two men who drowned in Vermont's Seymour Lake yesterday morning, April 19th. And apparently, both bodies were identified, and both men were from Massachusetts. According to a media statement from the Vermont State Police, Tuesday evening, members of the Vermont State...
I-95 FM

Bangor Returns To Masking As Penobscot County Goes Code Red

The CDC changed the Covid-19 risk designation of Penobscot County Friday to Code Red, reflecting what they say is the highest level of risk for transmission of the virus. Following that announcement, City of Bangor Officials released a statement that they would be reinstating the requirement that masks be worn at all times in all City facilities until the risk designation is lowered again.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
93K+
Followers
104K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy