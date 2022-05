The Colorado Avalanche are looking to pull off the first-round series sweep of the Nashville Predators, and can do just that with a win on the road in Game 4. There is one key question hanging over the Avs for Game 4, and that’s whether or not star goalie Darcy Kuemper will be available to play after sustaining a gruesome eye injury from a Ryan Johansen high stick. Kuemper left late in the first period and did not return in Game 3, and now head coach Jared Bednar has offered an update on the Avalanche goalie ahead of Monday’s showdown, via Peter Baugh.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO