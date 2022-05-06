ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkdale coffee shop to move downtown in Manistee

By Scott Fraley
The News Advocate
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=189vzu_0fVNC7VE00
Port City Brew opened in 2020 with Heather Schram as the operating manager and Ryan Kieszkowski the owner. The coffee shop is set to move to a more central location in Manistee.  (File photo)

MANISTEE — Port City Brew is on the move, headed to a new location near downtown Manistee.

The announcement was made on the coffee shop's Facebook page on Tuesday.

“We are excited to announce the purchase of the old Huntington Bank drive-thru location by downtown and will relocate (Port City Brew) in the near future,” part of the post states.

Port City Brew opened in January 2020 in the Parkdale neighborhood of Manistee Township.

“We have outgrown our current location — we always knew from the start we would eventually relocate once we found the perfect spot,” Port City Brew Operating Manager Heather Schram stated in an email to the News Advocate.

A date has not been set for the move, but Schram said that Port City Brew will remain open at its current location at 309 W. Parkdale Ave. “as close to (the) relocation grand opening as we can.”

“... (The) renovation, realistically will take some time,” she stated in the email.

Schram said that the new location will be an improvement when it opens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCJRZ_0fVNC7VE00
Port City Brew is set to relocate nearer to downtown Manistee to a former Huntington Bank location on Filer Street.  (Scott Fraley/News Advocate)

“...We will offer more of a selection along with a better accessible drive-thru, with capabilities to come in and order,” she said.

Schram plans other changes for her business that will coincide with the move.

“We have a few ideas of what we would like to add later on as we get a good feel of our new location,” she stated. “A few of the changes we will have is … more variety of food items (and) an indoor area for customers who are walking by, can come in and order."

Schram expects the loyal base of customers which kept the coffee shop afloat during the pandemic will follow Port City Brew to its new location.

“We opened two months before the pandemic hit, leaving us closed for a total of two months afterward, then on and off due to COVID,” she stated. “With the M-55 bridge closure we were affected a bit, but not too much, thankfully to our amazing customers who always find a way to continue to support us.”

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
