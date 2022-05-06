Final Fantasy 16 Producer Teases New Trailer

Way back in December, Encanto hit Disney+ after being released in theatres for about a month. Ever since then, the animated film has been a force to be reckoned with. Earlier this year, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" became the first Disney song since Aladdin's "A Whole New World" to top the Billboard charts. The movie also won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature as well as the Academy Award in the same category. Since its debut on Disney+, Encanto spent a long time dominating Netflix and every other streaming service. The movie was finally knocked out of the top spot when Ryan Reynolds' The Adam Project was released, but the movie is back with a vengeance. According to the Nielsen charts, Encanto is once again the top-streaming film.

