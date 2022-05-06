ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy 16 Producer Teases New Trailer

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Final Fantasy XVI trailer looks to be coming soon, according to producer Naoki Yoshida. Yoshida has now said that the upcoming trailer is done but was delayed for reasons not elaborated upon. When and where that trailer might happen is anyone's guess at the moment, but it is worth...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 3 Cosplay Channels the Love Hashira

The third season of Demon Slayer has been confirmed, and with it, the story of Tanjiro and his monster-slaying swordsmen is set to venture into new territory via the Swordsmith Village Arc. With the previous season focusing on two Pillars in Rengoku the Flame Hashira and Tengen Uzui the Sound Hashira, the Love Hashira, and the Mist Hashira are about to hit the scene in a big way, and one cosplayer has brought Mitsuri to life before her big return to the small screen.
COMICS
digitalspy.com

Star Wars unveils first-look trailer for Book of Boba Fett spin-off show

In honour of Star Wars Day, Disney+ has released a first-look trailer for its documentary special about The Book of Boba Fett. Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett, which is now available for streaming, will explore the behind-the-scenes story of the legendary bounty hunter's journey – with cast and crew giving their reactions and insight on what it took to put together the show.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Reveals New Details for Special New Episodes

My Hero Academia has revealed new details for its upcoming special episodes planned before Season 6 hits later this year! The anime is currently working on its return with the sixth season for a planned release later this Fall, but there are unfortunately very few details so far as to how this new season has been shaping up. While it's going to be quite a wait before the new episodes continue the intense story, it thankfully won't be too long of a wait until fans actually get to see some new material from the anime with some special new episodes dropping this Summer.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Releases Episode 6 Promo: Watch

Spy x Family has been dominating the new anime conversations among fans this Spring, and now has released the preview for Episode 6 of the series to give fans an idea of what could be coming next! The first few episodes of the debut anime adaptation for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series have been proving why the manga has been such a massive hit since its initial launch as fans have been drawn to the three unique characters forging the Forger family unit. Now that they were able to successfully get through their first challenge as a family, it's now time to proceed with Twilight's grand mission.
COMICS
Naoki Yoshida
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Brings Back Greninja For Reunion With Ash

Ash Ketchum has had plenty of Pokemon in his roster over the one thousand episodes of the popular anime series, and while Pokemon Journeys has seen the trainer add new pocket monsters to his collection, it also has brought back a number of returning creatures that used to hang with Ash. Such is the case with Greninja, who recently returned to the series in the latest episode, making for a reunion that also saw Lucario battling against Ash's former fighter.
COMICS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Variety

Darth Vader Finally Appears in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer for Star Wars Day

Click here to read the full article. May the Fourth be with all “Star Wars” fans today as a brand new trailer for the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” limited series has dropped. The new look at the limited series, premiering later this month, has finally revealed Darth Vader, who is set for a showdown with his former mentor during the show. After being conspicuously absent from the previous trailer, Darth Vader is finally seen in the new teaser, albeit only his suit. In the final moments of the trailer, a robotic arm applies Vader’s chest pad to his protective armor, and his iconic...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Taps Into Yor's Everyday Outfits

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay is showing off many of Yor Forger's casual looks! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has become one of the most dominant anime adaptations of the Spring 2022 anime schedule so far, and it's because anime fans were quickly drawn to the new dynamic from the put together Forger family. It's also why the manga has been such a massive hit since its debut as well, and one of the many ways the creator shows off each of the characters' respective personalities is through many of the outfits and looks they don over the course of its run so far.
COMICS
ComicBook

Moon Knight Finale Introduces a New MCU Hero

Moon Knight is the next character in a long line of Marvel heroes to headline their own Disney+ show, but he wasn't the only defender of the night to debut. Viewers got to follow Oscar Isaac as he portrayed Steven Grant and Marc Spector, two of Moon Knight's personalities on display. Marc Spector wasn't the only character trying to stop Arthur Harrow and Ammit from their evil schemes. Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy), Marc's wife, proved herself to be a capable fighter and worthy to be an avatar for the Egyptian god Taweret, transforming into the superhero Scarlet Scarab.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Justified Sequel Series Adds Logan, Marvel's Daredevil Stars to Cast

At the beginning of the year, it was officially announced that FX would be reviving its fan-favorite series, Justified, with Timothy Olyphant returning to star. It was previously revealed that U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens would be back for Justified: City Primeval, which is inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Eight years after leaving Kentucky for Miami, Givens is trying to help raise a teenager and contending with a changing world. However, down in Florida, he runs into Clement Mansell, who has some history with the Marshal. The Disney-backed series will begin production in this week in Chicago and will feature the cast additions of Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Vivian Olyphant. The Hollywood Reporter recently shared character descriptions for the new roles. You can check them out below...
TV SERIES
The Verge

Netflix anime Bubble turns post-apocalyptic Tokyo into a colorful playground

In Bubble, a new anime film on Netflix, there are plenty of the typical hallmarks of a dystopic city. The movie takes place in a version of Tokyo that’s been almost entirely abandoned, and there are lots of rusted cars, crumbling buildings, and greenery reclaiming its place amongst the urban sprawl. But there’s also a vibrancy to the city — something that was very important to director Tetsuro Araki. “We wanted to make it light and colorful because we wanted to present this dystopian landscape almost as a utopia,” he tells The Verge.
COMICS
ComicBook

Disney+ Original Movie Returns to #1 in Streaming Charts

Way back in December, Encanto hit Disney+ after being released in theatres for about a month. Ever since then, the animated film has been a force to be reckoned with. Earlier this year, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" became the first Disney song since Aladdin's "A Whole New World" to top the Billboard charts. The movie also won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature as well as the Academy Award in the same category. Since its debut on Disney+, Encanto spent a long time dominating Netflix and every other streaming service. The movie was finally knocked out of the top spot when Ryan Reynolds' The Adam Project was released, but the movie is back with a vengeance. According to the Nielsen charts, Encanto is once again the top-streaming film.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Doctor Strange’ Star Rachel McAdams Originally Expected to Play 3 Different Versions of Her Character in Sequel

Click here to read the full article. Nothing is forever in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where an entire half of the population can be snapped into and out of existence, superheroes can be cast and re-cast (and re-re-cast), and the most powerful of all beings can build whole universes with nothing but magic and mind power. Given those parameters, it stands to reason that even top-line stars might not always return for sequels, as was almost the case with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” star Rachel McAdams, who starred in the original film alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and then...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

The Mandalorian season 3: news, cast, plot, and more

It looks like The Mandalorian season 3 could be arriving on Disney Plus sometime this year. It's been a while since we last saw Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Grogu, with season 2 wrapping up back in 2020, but The Book of Boba Fett filled in some of the gaps the duo left in our weekly viewing schedule.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Demand for Hit AMC Series Skyrockets on Streaming Before New Season

There has been a lot of hype around Better Call Saul with the arrival of its final season on AMC. Vince Gilligan's spinoff/prequel series has been a critical darling and a big success throughout its first five seasons, but the excitement reached an all-time high with Season 6. The show's ending is barreling towards the events that kicked off Breaking Bad and fans have been anxious to see how the two projects will eventually connect. It should come as no surprise that the second-to-last season of Better Call Saul generated a ton of buzz and streaming attention when it finally made its way to Netflix.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

One Piece Reveals New Episode Titles For The Future Of Wano

The War For Wano is giving each of the Straw Hat Pirates some major challenges in the latest storyline of One Piece, as Kaido and his Beast Pirates continue their rampage to hold power within the isolated nation. Now, a number of episode titles have arrived to give fans of the Grand Line an idea as to where the Shonen series is headed and what this means for the battle of "Roof Piece", one of the biggest fighting in the franchise's history.
COMICS
ComicBook

Promised Land and Queens Canceled by ABC

ABC has canceled two of its newer dramas – Promised Land and Queens – after they each aired just one season apiece. Promised Land and Queens may share the same fate, but they each had separate paths during their initial runs. Deadline reports on the cancellations of Promised Land and Queens, providing some insight into what led to the decisions by ABC. Both shows boasted ensemble casts of diverse actors with recognizable names like John Ortiz, Brandy, and Eve, which will come as a disappointment to viewers who enjoy seeing representation on the small screen.
TV SERIES

