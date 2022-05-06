Comic-Con to require masks, proof of vaccination

SAN DIEGO — Comic-Con will require attendees to mask up when the event returns to America’s Finest City this summer.

All attendees over 5 years old must a wear a mask throughout the convention, regardless of their vaccination status. Attendees must provide proof of vaccination or show a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours.

When organizers mentions mask-wearing, they’re not talking about the ones that go with your cosplay costumes. The convention is specific about the types of masks are not allowed. For example, a mesh face covering like what Spiderman wears or neck gaiters — fabric masks typically worn when skiing or when it’s cold — won’t cut it. Masks must always be visible and cannot be hidden under your costume headwear.

According to the Comic-Con website, security will be on site enforcing the rules, so any attendees that try to go around them may be at risk of getting kicked out.

Comic-Con runs July 21 through 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.