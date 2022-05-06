ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comic-Con to require masks, proof of vaccination

By Jacqueline Sarkissian
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Comic-Con will require attendees to mask up when the event returns to America’s Finest City this summer.

All attendees over 5 years old must a wear a mask throughout the convention, regardless of their vaccination status. Attendees must provide proof of vaccination or show a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours.

When organizers mentions mask-wearing, they’re not talking about the ones that go with your cosplay costumes. The convention is specific about the types of masks are not allowed. For example, a mesh face covering like what Spiderman wears or neck gaiters — fabric masks typically worn when skiing or when it’s cold — won’t cut it. Masks must always be visible and cannot be hidden under your costume headwear.

According to the Comic-Con website, security will be on site enforcing the rules, so any attendees that try to go around them may be at risk of getting kicked out.

Comic-Con runs July 21 through 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

