ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WANE 15

Does your vehicle attract catalytic converter thieves?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heidi Schmidt
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTvPD_0fVNBYy900

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) — Thieves can crawl under cars, trucks and SUVs and steal a catalytic converter in less than a minute, according to experts.

The repairs can set you back hundreds to thousands of dollars.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau tracks thefts reported to insurance companies. It said catalytic converter thefts have increased more than 975% from 2018 to more than 14,000 in 2020.

Holcomb signs bill to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

The converters are placed on vehicles to help prevent air pollution. They’ve been required by the federal government since 1975 on most vehicles.

Thieves steal the part because of the precious metal inside, such as platinum, palladium and rhodium. They melt down the metal or sell the stolen part for big money.

The type of car you drive could put you at an increased risk of falling victim to thieves, according to a new list from CARFAX .

These are the 10 models most targeted by catalytic converter thieves in the U.S., according to the company that tracks vehicle history.

  1. 1985-2021 Ford F-Series pickup trucks
  2. 1989-2020 Honda Accord
  3. 2007-17 Jeep Patriot
  4. 1990-2022 Ford Econoline vans
  5. 1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks
  6. 2005-21 Chevrolet Equinox
  7. 1997-2020 Honda CR-V
  8. 1987-2019 Toyota Camry
  9. 2011-17 Chrysler 200
  10. 2001-21 Toyota Prius

Many of the models likely make the list because they are easy to crawl under. Cars such as the Prius are on the list because more precious metals are used in a hybrid’s catalytic converter and are worth more, according to CARFAX.

Overlooked button on your car may help save on gas

When it comes to the Midwest , the list is much the same. These are the top targeted cars in the Kansas City region, according to the company:

  1. 1985-2021 Ford F-Series
  2. 2007-17 Jeep Patriot
  3. 2011-17 Chrysler 200
  4. 2005-21 Chevrolet Equinox
  5. 2008-14 Dodge Avenger
  6. 1990-2022 Ford Econoline
  7. 1997-2020 Honda CR-V
  8. 1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado
  9. 1987-2019 Toyota Camry
  10. 1989-2020 Honda Accord

CARFAX said it assembled the list by looking at service reports for catalytic converter replacements from more than 60,000 service shops across the country from 2019 through the first three months of 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Dealers Can't Keep Up With Catalytic Converter Thefts

Catalytic converter thefts are becoming so common that shops and dealer service departments struggle to keep up with repairs and replacements. Automotive News reports that customers can pay as much as $11,000 for the repairs, and thieves are making more money than ever on their hauls. Thefts increased by more...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Ford F Series#Catalytic Converters#Toyota Prius#Thieves#Carfax#Honda#Jeep#Chevrolet#Chrysler
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Overpriced Used Car in America

The American car industry has been battered by a shortage of microchips and other parts used in vehicle manufacturing. Semiconductors, in particular, are critical to car electronics and navigation systems. While supply is short, consumer demand has reached normal levels, after an interruption brought on by the COVID-19 recession. As a result of new car […]
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

CarMax Is Trying to Sell a 12-Year-Old Ford Ranger for $23,000

The used car market has been especially problematic for buyers since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Used vehicle prices have consistently increased since early 2020, with some options like the 2021 Chevy Corvette currently surpassing their MSRP when they were new. However, one of the indicators that the situation may be coming to a head is CarMax’s recent $23,000 price tag on a 12-year-old Ford Ranger.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Electric Car Brake Maintenance Has Some Unusual Steps

Internal-combustion cars are still easier to refuel on the go, but EVs have livability advantages in other areas. Besides the fuel savings and quieter interiors, an electric car usually has lower maintenance costs. However, just because they have fewer parts to maintain doesn’t mean EVs are entirely maintenance-free. And when it comes to brake maintenance, electric car owners might need to pay attention to things ICE car owners don’t often think about.
CARS
gmauthority.com

1970 Chevrolet Nova SS L78 396 For Sale On Bring A Trailer

The Chevy II bowed for the 1962 model year as a direct competitor for the Ford Falcon. Among the names suggested for the new car was the Chevy Nova moniker, which lost out as it did not start with the letter “C.” Nova became the name for the Chevy II’s top trim level.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Fully Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Production Begins Today

Production of the fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning will begin Tuesday at the automaker’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan. Ford says it has received roughly 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning to date and will produce as many as 150,000 examples of the battery-electric truck in 2023. The company invested $950 million in the sprawling Rouge Complex to prep it for F-150 Lightning production, installing new tooling and other related production line upgrades. The F-150 Lightning will be the first Ford truck produced without in-floor conveyor lines, with the automaker instead using robotic autonomous guided vehicles to move F-150 Lightning chassis from station to station on the assembly line.
CARS
WANE 15

WANE 15

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy