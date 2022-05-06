Eagles unveil jersey numbers for 2022 rookies

Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced the numbers that each of their 2022 NFL Draft picks will wear for their rookie seasons:

- Defensive Tackle Jordan Davis: No. 90

- Center Cam Jurgens: No. 51

- Linebacker Nakobe Dean: No. 17

- LB Kyron Johnson: No. 58

- TE Gary Calcaterra: No. 47

While Dean will continue to wear No. 17 as he did during the Georgia Bulldogs' National Championship run, Davis switches from No. 99 in college to No. 90 with the Eagles. No. 99 is retired by the Eagles in honor of the late Jerome Brown.

After moving up to select Davis with the No. 13 overall pick, Howie Roseman and the Eagles traded the No. 18 pick and a third-round selection to the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver A.J. Brown. On the way in the door, Brown signed a four-year/$100 million deal with $57 million guaranteed. He'll continue to wear No. 11 -- which not so long ago belonged to Carson Wentz -- as he did with the Titans.

