5 Strategies to Writing a Book That Will Build Authority

By Divya Parekh
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

There are many ways to build your authority, including writing books, giving speeches, hosting events and establishing a personal brand.

It's easy to get sucked into the trap of creating content, only to realize it may never find the right audience. While you should still aim to be original, you can easily get caught up in trying to be the first to say something, instead of being the best at stating it. The best books focus on the audience, not the writer. You have to speak to them. It is amazing how many writers forget that basic concept.

Here are five strategies that will help you to write a dynamic, influential book:

1. Build trust through authenticity

Consumers most trust brands with the highest level of authenticity. When customers trust a brand, they are more likely to purchase it because they are confident that the brand's promise is real. This trust is what we refer to as credibility.

Build trust through transparency, authenticity and caring for people. Authenticity means being your true self and requires putting yourself in others' shoes to see the world from their perspective. Asking people questions and listening to what they say are two ways to understand this.

So, too, is asking for help and getting it. When you seek advice, you demonstrate you care about other people's opinions and experiences. You can't fake that, and it strikes a chord in those you want to reach.

Authenticity means showing your customers that you're not trying to sell something to them. Instead, you're telling them the story of how you came to build the product, service or solution. You lead with value. They're hearing from you, not a salesperson. You are not pitching them; you educate them on how your product or service resolves their problem. This type of communication sets you apart from your competition.

2. Embrace emotion and make it human

We all have many stories we're hiding from the world. We don't share them with others because we think they might judge us. But when it comes to book writing, it's better to open up and be honest about who we are. When you share relevant stories, it will connect with your audience — the emotions help you get closer to others. When you can share your stories, you learn to accept yourself, gain confidence and appreciate yourself.

3. Write about a story that your readers will want to follow

Popular books usually entertain, educate or engage the audience. Even if you are writing about a problem, write in a way that makes readers feel excited about or interested in what you wrote. Make sure that you can give readers a reason to read more, and add a little humor to your writing if you can.

Another reason people want to read a story is to learn something new or inspiring. You probably have stories that may have helped you to build your character. This could be a lesson that you realize when you face adversity — write a book about it.

You may think that your readers won't care to hear about your personal life. However, people are more interested in what is happening around them than you might think. For example, many people are interested in reading stories about people who overcame hardships, because those stories motivate them to overcome their own hardships.

4. Learn how to analyze your business and create a story around its value proposition

Don't just tell — show.

The value proposition is a promise that your product or service provides something worth investing in. In a word, the benefits and value the customer gains from using your product or service.

The first thing you have to do is figure out your product. You should know how to define it, the problems it solves and how someone can implement it. Then, specify the value proposition by looking at what your product does for the customer and what it doesn't do. Finally, you must humanize your product so that your readers can see how it will satisfy one or more needs they have.

5. Don't be afraid to fail

You will encounter many failures, and failing isn't always the best feeling. But it's better to fail than never to try at all; however, it is crucial to recognize that it wasn't a total failure as long as you learn from the mistakes. Failing means doing your best and learning what to try differently for the next time. You also add to your supply of perseverance for the future.

There are many ways in which you can improve your chances of succeeding. Taking informed risks, accepting failures and using them as fertilizer for your growth leads to success.

Books build your authority and position as an expert in your niche. Your book needs to do at least two things: First, it needs to be an influential book because it contains all the best material you've accumulated over years of writing. It also needs to stand on its own and not rely on you. Your publisher's name isn't your brand.

So, if you're looking for ways to improve your sales and build a reputation as an authority, you need to author books. Whether you're an expert or a brand newbie, publishing your book will be a challenge and can be a great learning experience. Remember, what you write will be as important as how you write it.

Entrepreneur

