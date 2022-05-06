ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Top baby names of 2021

By Nikolette Miller
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yKNPD_0fVNBGKJ00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Social Security Administration said, during the unprecedented time, parents have once again chosen to stick with familiar names.

Social Security began compiling the baby name list in 1997 with names dating back to 1880, the SSA said. Parents supply the name at the time of a child’s birth to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, making Social Security the best source for popular baby names.

Here are the top 10 boy names for 2021:

Boys

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. James
  6. William
  7. Benjamin
  8. Lucas
  9. Henry
  10. Theodore

According to the SSA, Liam has been the top choice for new parents for five years in a row. There was only one name change with Theodore replacing Alexander in popularity.

Here are the top 10 girl names for 2021:

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Charlotte
  4. Amelia
  5. Ava
  6. Sophia
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Harper

Olivia has topped the list for three years, SSA said.

For all of the top baby names of 2021 and to see where your name ranks, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/babynames

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Man dies following shooting at Phenix City gas station

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting at a gas station is under investigation in Phenix City. According to officials with the Phenix City Police Department, the shooting happened on May 4, 2022, at the Marathon station located 100 Stagecoach Drive. Officials said police responded to the gas station at 9:30 p.m., finding found […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Your Name#Spartanburg#Ssa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Motherly

20 baby names that mean love for your little love bug

Baby names that mean love might possibly be the most special way you can honor your new arrival. After all, what the world needs now (and will always need) is love. Love is all we need. Shall I go on? In all seriousness, choosing a name for your baby is a wonderful part of the pregnancy process.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Claims Parents Who Allow Kids to ‘Pick Their Gender’ Are Likely ‘Adult Predators’

Candace Owens is giving her take on parenting this week… and claims that there is something suspect about a parent who allows their children to choose their gender. “I would never allow my children to have play dates at the homes of parents who have allowed their children to pick their gender. Such an easy way to identify adult predators,” she tweeted.
RELATIONSHIPS
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy