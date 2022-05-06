ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron Zoo selling one-of-a-kind art created by its four-legged residents

By Jen Steer
 2 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– In the market for some new home décor? Well, the Akron Zoo is selling pieces that are sure to be the topic of conversation in any home.

As part of an animal enrichment program, Luna the skunk, Pandora the box turtle and Thistle the tenrec put their paws and claws to canvas to create unique paintings.

Each masterpiece is individually numbered and matted, and comes with a photo of the artist.

They are $15 each and available online . Proceeds go towards animal care at the Akron Zoo.

