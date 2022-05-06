ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: San Francisco firefighters save 4 people in car wreck off cliff at Sutro Baths

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aYzur_0fVNB9ET00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Early Friday morning San Francisco firefighters had to rescue four people who crashed a car off a cliff near Sutro Baths.

The car had broken through a fence and fallen 40 yards off a cliff at Point Lobos just before 3 a.m., according to a post by the San Francisco Fire Department on Twitter.

The car wound up buried in the sand. It's unknown how fast the car had been going at the time of the accident.

Of the four people in the car, two are in critical condition and two are stable.

The department posted several photos of the car wreck in the early morning fog, overlooking the ocean.

