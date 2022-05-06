Man critically wounded after Santa Rosa sideshow shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A massive sideshow during a Cinco De Mayo celebration in Santa Rosa on Thursday resulted in gunfire which left one person in critical condition.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Authorities were first notified of sideshow activity at 7:30 p.m. in the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue. By 9:00 p.m., the crowd grew to approximately 750 people and over 200 vehicles, according to police.

Due to the large numbers of spectators and vehicles blocking the intersection, officers monitored the activity while "formulating a response," officials said.

At 10:08 p.m., authorities received a report of a gunshot victim at the 800 block of Sebastopol Road. The 22-year-old male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. He was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition, but expected to live, police said.

Authorities arrived on the scene and broke up the sideshow activity through a coordinated response with Sonoma County Sheriff 's deputies, Petaluma and Rohnert Park police officers and the California Highway Patrol .

No other information was released, including if an arrest was made or any vehicles were impounded.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio

FAVORITE KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram