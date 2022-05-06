ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Work from home could be hurting your vision. Here are tips on reducing eye strain

By Sonya Collins
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07e9k3_0fVNAixA00
Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Working from home means shifting between professional, household and family duties throughout the day and into the night. That's why, if you're like 70% of Americans, according to the Society for Human Resource Management, you're putting in more hours at the computer since you set up shop at home.

And all that extra screen time is taking a toll on your eyes.

"Working from home has given us more hours to look at computer screens," says Tanya Polec, OD, a vision rehabilitation specialist at VQ Vision in Tucson, AZ. "The more stress we put on our visual system, the more likely we are to do permanent damage."

It's time to take a long, hard look at how screens affect your eyes and set your sights on some new habits.

Your field of vision

When you're on your computer, you engage just 1% of your field of vision. The fovea, a tiny depression at the center of the retina where visual acuity is highest, does all the heavy lifting while the rest of your vision goes unused. That's like spending an hour at the gym on nothing but your triceps.

Leaning on your close-up vision, Polec says, can hurt your ability to see at a distance. "It can cause a slight increase in the physical length of the eye." This lengthening of the eye can lead to nearsightedness, or myopia, where you can only focus on what's up close, not on objects in the distance.

Blinking is key

Another problem with all that screen time: staring. When your eyes are fully relaxed (think: gazing off into the distance), you may blink as often as 22 times per minute, or about every three seconds. But blink rates plummet by up to 66% when you're in front of a computer.

To be clear, you blink less under any close-up conditions, even when you're reading printed pages. But studies show that when you're staring at computers and other lighted screens versus reading a book, you're more likely to start a blink that you don't finish.

An incomplete blink is when the eyelid lowers but doesn't completely cover the pupil before it retracts. Even under the best circumstances, up to 2 in 10 attempted blinks may not be completed. But when your eyes are fixed on a screen, they leave even more blinks unfinished.

A lot happens in the blink of an eye. Tears spread across the eye's surface to keep it lubricated. Without tears, eyes get dry, irritated, and tired. Your vision could also blur or double, and you may get headaches, too.

Tears aren't just water. They contain mucus and oil. Tiny glands in your eyes called meibomian glands produce this oil, called meibum. When you blink, the glands release the lubricating oil.

"When we don't blink, the glands can't be expressed. Then they don't fill and they may start to disappear," Polec says. Like muscles that atrophy with lack of use, these glands have a "use it or lose it" policy, too. This can cause permanent damage to the quantity or quality of your tears and lead to chronic dry eye.

The 20/20/20 rule

Following the 20-20-20 rule addresses a lot of these computer-induced eye problems. For every 20 minutes that you look at a screen, stop for 20 seconds, and look 20 feet into the distance. It takes the pressure off the fovea, engages the rest of your vision, and picks that blink rate back up.

Polec suggests you take this advice a step further. "Go for a walk. You'll look around. You'll look further away and open up that side vision." This might explain why studies in children have shown that those who spend more time outdoors – where they use their entire field of vision – are less likely to develop nearsightedness. When you're indoors all day, you can only cast your gaze so far.

Adjust brightness and glare

When your device is brighter than your surroundings, your eyes have to work harder. Dimming the brightness of your screen to match the lighting around you can help prevent digital eye strain, according to the American Academy of Ophthamology.

Go analog

When possible, work on paper rather than on a screen. That is, write in a notebook and read from a printed page. You're still engaging close-up vision only, but at least you'll finish more of the blinks you start.

A word about eye drops

Artificial tears are a temporary fix. It's ok to use them occasionally, but long-term use can further harm your eyes' natural ability to lubricate themselves and lead to chronic dry eye.

Take a load off

Some people lighten the load on their eyes with a pair of computer glasses. Even if you don't need regular glasses, you might find that these specs ease digital eye strain. They are like reading glasses except that readers help you zero in on objects about 15 inches from your face and computer glasses magnify what's about 24 inches away. You'll need to see an optometrist to get the right pair.

If you already wear glasses but still get screen-related eye strain, you may find that a computer-specific prescription is easier on your eyes while you're at your desk.

"If you're working more than three to four hours on the computer, which is probably most of us," Polec says, "you're going to need to reach into your pocket to buy glasses for that use."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Strain#Vision Rehabilitation#Dry Eyes#Eye Drops#Americans#Od#Vq Vision
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The One Food You Should Cut Out Immediately For Aging Hair, Skin And Nails

As we age, it can become more difficult to keep our hair, skin, and nails hydrated, strong, and radiant. Considering how beauty starts from within and what you eat and drink has everything to do with how you look and feel, it’s more important than ever to get a grasp on the worst and best foods to add to your diet if you’re searching for ways to ward off the signs of aging. This is the one food that experts agree you should cut out immediately for aging hair, skin, and nails.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
verywellhealth.com

Sleep Apnea Treatment: Everything You Need to Know

Sleep apnea is a relatively common sleep disorder in which a person experiences many breathing pauses during a night's sleep. Sleep apnea puts a person at higher risk for heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and more, so it's essential to treat it to prevent serious health complications. This articles discusses the...
HEALTH
Fortune

It could be time to stop job hopping and buckle up at a company where you can survive a major downturn

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. This week's business news headlines might have job-seekers worrying that the hot market could be cooling. The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates. The Dow and Nasdaq continued to fall after a cruel April. And there's a lot of buzz in Silicon Valley that hiring is slowing and more layoffs are on the horizon. Oh, and don't forget about all that recession talk.
ECONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

A Window into Your Brain: Can Your Eyes Predict Alzheimer's?

When it comes to Alzheimer’s disease, the earlier the diagnosis the better, and soon, maybe your eye doctor will be able to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease earlier than ever before. Today, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050, that number is expected to grow...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fortune

Americans have never before been so gloomy about buying a house

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. For the first time ever, fewer than a third of all Americans want to invest in their own four walls. Soaring inflation, rising interest rates, a first-quarter economic contraction and...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

124K+
Followers
6K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy