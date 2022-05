Linebacker K.J. Wright moved from the Seahawks to the Raiders for the 2021 season, but he’d like to be back in Seattle in 2022. Wright said recently that he just wants “to go back home” and play for the Seahawks. Their head coach Pete Carroll was asked about Wright’s comments when he spoke to reporters on Sunday. Carroll said that he’s had conversations with Wright, but didn’t give much of a hint about a return to the lineup being in the cards this year.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO