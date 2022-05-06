Man faces charges following shooting in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing multiple charges following a shooting Thursday evening in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 7:30 p.m. to the Reynolds Fire Department on Lytle Lane to assist with an individual who had been shot and dropped off at the fire station.

During the investigation, deputies identified a suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said deputies prepared a search warrant for a residence on the 1600 block of Charlotte Highway where investigators believe the shooting happened.

The suspect, later identified as Arvon Perry Laughter III, was taken into custody.

According to deputies, Laughter III was the passenger in one of the vehicles that were identified.

Laughter III was charged with the following:

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

possession of methamphetamine

possession of a stolen motor vehicle

possession of drug paraphernalia

He is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $163,000 bond.

