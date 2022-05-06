ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Digital Gym Cinema Returns As UC San Diego Park & Market Celebrates East Village Opening

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
The courtyard at UC San Diego Park & Market. Photo credit: @DigitalGymSD, via Twitter

Digital Gym Cinema, the independent theater once located in North Park, marks its grand opening in East Village this weekend with a celebration, including free outdoor screenings.

At 6 p.m. Friday, the theater hosts a ribbon cutting and champagne toast to open a week-long engagement for Memoria, a film starring Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton. Digital Gym’s new home is the UC San Diego Park & Market center.

The Family Arts Open House follows, in Park & Market’s outdoor courtyard, at 11 a.m. Saturday. The event includes screenings, in blocks at noon and 2 p.m., of family films from the recent San Diego Latino Film Festival, along with works produced by Media Arts Center San Diego’s Teen Producers Project.

The outdoor screenings are part of the opening of the UCSD center, hosted by the campus Extended Studies program. The event, which requires online registration, also includes live music, interactive activities and food outside along Park Boulevard.

Words Alive and the Center for World Music will join in at the open house.

Other upcoming films during the first month of Digital Gym’s return include the concert film ¡Viva Maestro!, the dramas, In Front of Your Face and Vortex and the documentary La Mami.

