Salisbury firefighters to get collective bargaining contract, 'simply right thing to do'

Salisbury is extending collective bargaining rights to all city employees, starting with the Salisbury Fire Department.

Mayor Jake Day made the announcement as part of a Thursday morning news conference covering highlights in the city’s fiscal year 2023 budget.

“While there will be details to negotiate, legislation to consider, changes to our existing policy infrastructure to implement, this is simply the right thing to do,” Day said.

A draft charter amendment that would extend collective bargaining rights to all city employees is expected in the coming weeks.

Day said the factors "indispensable to a safe and supportive working environment" can be captured in a contract that's "mutually beneficial" for both employees and taxpayers.

The news comes alongside a 6% across the board pay increase for city employees, as well as pay increases above and beyond that for more tenured employees.

Such raises take into account the effects of inflation, which "is higher than it’s been in 40 years," Day explained.

City council members have also committed to no tax increases in the upcoming budget.

Despite "limited resources," Day emphasized the city will still have the funding it needs to get through a "challenging year" thanks to federal partnerships through the American Rescue Plan.

“We’re gonna give a better career ladder, steady dependable raises and we’re gonna give you the ability to organize and to advocate on your own behalf to ensure that you don’t have to fight the battle for fair wages and good benefits and for family leave ever again,” Day said. “This is a right that you don’t have to fight for because we promise to fight with you.”

