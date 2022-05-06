ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Top baby names of 2021

By Nikolette Miller
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j7VN9_0fVN830H00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Social Security Administration said, during the unprecedented time, parents have once again chosen to stick with familiar names.

Social Security began compiling the baby name list in 1997 with names dating back to 1880, the SSA said. Parents supply the name at the time of a child’s birth to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, making Social Security the best source for popular baby names.

Here are the top 10 boy names for 2021:

Boys

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. James
  6. William
  7. Benjamin
  8. Lucas
  9. Henry
  10. Theodore

According to the SSA, Liam has been the top choice for new parents for five years in a row. There was only one name change with Theodore replacing Alexander in popularity.

Here are the top 10 girl names for 2021:

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Charlotte
  4. Amelia
  5. Ava
  6. Sophia
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Harper

Olivia has topped the list for three years, SSA said.

For all of the top baby names of 2021 and to see where your name ranks, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/babynames

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Belton High School plans on resuming classes on Monday May 9th

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton High School will remain closed on Friday as the Tiger community continues to grieve Tuesday’s tragic situation. This decision is based on feedback from students, staff, and parents. The school will resume normal operations on Monday, May 9.  “We know that schools can’t function if students and staff don’t […]
BELTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

WISD celebrates groundbreaking for new G.W. Carver campus

Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District was joined Friday by many from the community, along with past and present students, in celebrating the groundbreaking for the new G.W. Carver campus. This project to replace the school which burned down in July 2021, and is part of the voter-approved $355 million bond […]
Fatherly

The Most Popular Baby Names of 2021 Make One Thing Very Clear

For parents who are expecting, choosing a baby name is a big decision. There are a lot of factors that have to be weighed, including if you want something super unique or more common. So one of the first places parents begins their research is by looking into each year’s most popular names. And the Social Security Administration just released the top names for boys and girls in 2021. So here’s what you need to know.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Your Name#Spartanburg#Ssa#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

The most popular names in the U.S. are...

The 2021 popular baby names list from the Social Security Administration is in and Olivia and Liam are at the top again. The SSA, which has tracked baby names in the U.S. since 1880, announced the top baby names of 2021 early Friday. This year's list marks the fifth consecutive...
RELATIONSHIPS
KLST/KSAN

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, what does that mean for Texas?

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Roe v. Wade passed in 1973 and at that time the majority of the country was against the idea of allowed abortion. Today, many are in support of the law and are calling for action at the leak of the overturn draft. “In contrast to today, where the public sentiments […]
KLST/KSAN

Lake View High Schools WHATAteacher!

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Today May 5. 2022, Whataburger, San Angelo ISD, and Lake View High School proudly announced their choice for WHATAteacher as LVHS Chemistry teacher Rachal Brewster. Brewster has gone above and beyond to make a difference for her students and was recognized this morning by Whataburger representative Sarah Marston. Area and local […]
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy