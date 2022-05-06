ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

‘Benedict Cumberbatch’ hosts ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Stephanie Thompson
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qey37_0fVN80M600

(NBC) — It’s a big weekend for actor Benedict Cumberbatch fresh off his Oscar nomination for “The Power of the Dog” his newest film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” opens in theaters Friday and he is hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

It’s been nearly six years since Cumberbatch’s first visit as an “SNL” host.

How to watch Kentucky Derby, Triple Crown on NBC4

“I feel a little bit more at ease right now, which may be, I don’t know, tempting fate,” said Cumberbatch. “But basically, you know a little bit more of what to expect the second time around, so I’m managing to enjoy myself as well as have that high octane fun.”

Cumberbatch got the hijinks started earlier this week by goofing around with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.” Quite a switch from his Oscar-nominated dramatic role in “The Power of the Dog” and this week’s action-packed return to Doctor Strange in the “Multiverse of Madness.”

“It’s great fun, it’s always a bit of comedy in what I do, no matter how dark it gets, but this is sort of nonstop in that vein,” said Cumberbatch.

Cumberbatch kept the wig department busy in his last “SNL” visit and this time around, he expects his theatre training to be tested.

‘Saturday Night Live’ OSU Marching Band skit a hit with TBDBITL

“It’s going to be hard for me to get through some of these sketches they’re so funny,” said Cumberbatch. “And, I love that. I’m, yeah. It’s not something I do every day. So I’m very excited to be doing some comedy.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs at 11:30 p.m. with musical guest Arcade Fire.

And the show just announced Friday that Selena Gomez will host for the first time next week with musical guest Post Malone.

The show has yet to announce who will host the season finale in two weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Belton High School plans on resuming classes on Monday May 9th

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton High School will remain closed on Friday as the Tiger community continues to grieve Tuesday’s tragic situation. This decision is based on feedback from students, staff, and parents. The school will resume normal operations on Monday, May 9.  “We know that schools can’t function if students and staff don’t […]
BELTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, what does that mean for Texas?

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Roe v. Wade passed in 1973 and at that time the majority of the country was against the idea of allowed abortion. Today, many are in support of the law and are calling for action at the leak of the overturn draft. “In contrast to today, where the public sentiments […]
KLST/KSAN

WISD celebrates groundbreaking for new G.W. Carver campus

Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District was joined Friday by many from the community, along with past and present students, in celebrating the groundbreaking for the new G.W. Carver campus. This project to replace the school which burned down in July 2021, and is part of the voter-approved $355 million bond […]
Complex

Benedict Cumberbatch Makes a Joke About Losing an Oscar to Will Smith in ‘SNL’ Monologue

Benedict Cumberbatch brought the multiverse to the 30 Rock stage Saturday night. Taking on hosting duties for this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, with help from musical guest Arcade Fire, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star used his opening monologue to discuss how the sketch writers were pitching him ideas tied to his latest movie. Cumberbatch argued he’s been in other movies like The Power of Dog. Lorne Michaels said, “Nobody saw it.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Celebrities#Nbc#Kentucky Derby#Marching Band
Variety

‘SNL’: Selena Gomez to Make Hosting Debut With Post Malone as Musical Guest

Click here to read the full article. Selena Gomez will make her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on May 14, along with rapper Post Malone as the musical guest. This week, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” star Benedict Cumberbatch will host, marking his second time leading the NBC comedy series. Arcade Fire will be the musical guest. It will be the band’s fifth time on “Saturday Night Live,” and their new album “WE” is out Friday. Next up, Gomez is returning for Season 2 of the hit Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building,” which premieres June 28. The murder...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Still got those Hungry Eyes! Jennifer Grey, 62, RETURNS as Frances 'Baby' Houseman in Dirty Dancing sequel... 35 years after falling for Patrick Swayze's Johnny Castle

Nearly 35 years after the original Dirty Dancing hit theaters, a new sequel is in the works, with Jennifer Grey slated to return. Lionsgate made the announcement during their CinemaCon presentation on Thursday evening, via EW. While no further details were given, a voiceover during the presentation simply said, 'Jennifer...
THEATER & DANCE
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Babylon’ Debuts First Footage: Brad Pitt Is Unrecognizable with Massive Prosthetic Nose in Silent Film Era

Click here to read the full article. Finally, finally, finally we are one step closer to the epic Hollywood empire that is “Babylon.” The upcoming feature from Oscar-winning writer-director Damien Chazelle stars “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie for “Babylon” in a period piece about the transitional period in the film industry when silent movies gave way to talkies. The film is set to premiere wide January 6, 2023, and already is a buzzed-about Oscars contender. While Chazelle has stayed mum about plot specifics, drama “Babylon” reportedly focuses on real-life industry titans Clara Bow (Robbie), Elinor Glyn, and studio...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy