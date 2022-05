NASHVILLE – Kevin Byard never expected any of the NFL’s 32 rosters to stay the same. But the last two months have been different. A wave of significant trades, particularly ones involving quarterbacks, resulted in some of the league’s biggest names changing teams with a seemingly disproportionate amount of talent ending up in the AFC. Quarterback Russell Wilson is now with Denver. Quarterback Matt Ryan is now with Indianapolis. Wide receiver Davante Adams is now with Las Vegas. Others such as quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Tyreek Hill moved within the conference.

