ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The perfect gift for some women in Philadelphia this Mother's Day is freedom

By Racquel Williams
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aqOut_0fVN7iRy00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Many women across the region will celebrate Mother’ Day this weekend, and it will be especially meaningful for a group of mothers in Philadelphia jails.

The 5th annual Black Mama's Bail Out campaign, a collaboration of the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund and the People’s Paper Co-op, has raised $150,000 to post bail for as many jailed Black women and transgender and gender non-conforming people in time for Mother’s Day. The average 10% bail posted is $5,000.

Both the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund and the People’s Paper Co-op want an end to pre-trial detention and the cash bail system . Many Black women are in jail for long periods of time in Philadelphia because they are poor and don’t have resources to raise money for their release.

The program helped Kaylena Tabb, who works with People's Paper Co-op, two years ago. Tabb says she was arrested after an altercation stemming from a messy custody dispute.

“All charges were withdrawn, but in the meantime I sat [in jail] for several months, just because I couldn’t afford bail,” she said. “Because I received assistance from Community Bail Fund, I was also connected to Women in Transition , which offers peer empowerment and peer counseling as well.”

Related Jawncast: Why the founder of Mother’s Day “ultimately tried to destroy it”

Candace McKinley, lead organizer for the Bail Fund, says pre-trial detention is a huge problem for other reasons.

“People who are held pre-trial, even for three days, can lose their job, house or custody of their kids. It can have reverberations for their entire life,” she said.

“There’s been no finding of fact and no court date, so people are just sitting. About 80% of the people who are [in detention] up on State Road are there pre-trial. Few people are there actually serving a sentence.”

Part of the money raised was from the People's Paper Co-op arts program. Selected pieces are on display in a mural located at 1124 Spring Garden Street. Photo credit People's Paper Co-op

Courtney Bowles, co-director of People’s Paper Co-op, says women of color suffer the most.

“Black women are more impacted than other folks in the justice system. People are being held without going to court, without being found guilty, because they’re poor.”

The Black Mama's Bail Out campaign has freed 83 people since its inception in 2017. Bailouts this year will continue through the month of May.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Bossip

K-12 Years A Slave: Parents Say White NY Teacher Made Black Students Sickeningly Pick Cotton And Wear Handcuffs During Slavery Lesson

ATTENTION ALL EDUCATORS—and specifically white educators, and even more specifically white educators who have Black students in their classrooms; ALL OF YOUR SLAVERY-RELATED ACTIVITIES ARE RACIST AND STUPID!!. All of them. No one needs to learn about the transatlantic slave trade through your Make Amistad Great Again in-class activities....
ROCHESTER, NY
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Kyw Newsradio#Black Mama#The People S Paper Co Op#Mother S Day#The Bail Fund
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

OLD Horrified Texas parents catch robbers on their Ring camera holding up their teen daughter at gunpoint

A pair of Texas parents tapped into their Ring camera last week while they were away to check in on their daughter, only to be met with a nightmarish scenario when they saw that the teen girl was being held up at gunpoint alongside two other young people.The terrifying video, in which the whimpering daughter can be heard as she and another girl and boy are told by the handgun and rifle wielding home invaders to put their heads face down on the floor, was shared on the homeowner’s Facebook account.The harrowing footage shows two male home invaders carrying...
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy