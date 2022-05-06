Kings' Jonathan Quick: Looking to bounce back in Game 3

LINE: Oilers -158, Kings +133; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Edmonton Oilers in game three of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Oilers won the last matchup 6-0. Evander Kane scored two goals in the win.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper yanked his mask off and fell to the ice holding his head after being struck by a stick Saturday. Play stopped with 56.6 seconds left in the first period against Nashville. Replays showed Predators center Ryan Johansen's stick apparently poked through Kuemper's mask. The goalie was able to skate off and headed to the locker room holding a towel to his face.
The New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins split the first two games in New York, a triple-overtime 4-3 Penguins win in Game 1 on Tuesday, followed by a 5-2 Rangers win Thursday. New York found a formula in Game 2 that worked and they will look to keep it going.
Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and an assist as the visiting Minnesota Wild defeated the injury-depleted St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Friday to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round Western Conference playoff series. The Blues won 4-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series...
The Dallas Mavericks are already down 2-0 to the Phoenix Suns in their Western Conference semifinal series heading into Game 3 Friday night, and now they've taken a bit of a financial hit as well. Citing multiple 'team bench decorum" violations, the league has fined the Mavericks $25,000. If you're...
Pavel Buchnevich said it. But saying and doing are two very different things, and because the Blues did not do what they said they had to do to keep from falling behind in this first-round series against the Wild, they are now trailing two games to one after a deflating 5-1 home loss Friday.
The New York Rangers are amidst a tough playoff series with the Pittsburgh Penguins that did not start in their favor. The Rangers blew a 2-0 lead in the game and ultimately lost in a 4-3 triple-overtime sequence. Following just one bitter loss, the team was immediately left with ample insight on how to proceed. Learning from their mistakes will have to occur in rapid speed as the Rangers are set to travel to the Penguin’s home ice for Game 3.
PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Louis Domingue remembers dragging a net out into the street, pulling on his rollerblades and dreaming what it would be like to be in the NHL playoffs. The reality is surpassing the Pittsburgh Penguins' backup to the backup goaltender's greatest expectations. The journeyman stopped...
Edmonton aims to play physical; Los Angeles looks for lift from home crowd. The Los Angeles Kings look to regain the momentum against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round at Crypto.com Arena on Friday. The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1 after two games in...
Prior to the start of the fourth quarter of the Golden State Warriors' Game 5 series-clinching win over the Denver Nuggets, Steve Kerr was asked by TNT's Jared Greenberg how he planned to "exploit" Nikola Jokic, who would be operating with five fouls whenever he reentered the game. "Just play,"...
The Nashville Predators demonstrated a better overall effort in the first period of Game 2, but the Colorado Avalanche’s depth and skill took over the game. The game was close on the scoreboard, but the shots heavily favored head coach Jared Bednar’s club. With the game at 1-1 after 60 minutes, the winner was decided in the first overtime period when Cale Makar sniped a shot past Predators goaltender Connor Ingram to seal the win. It was a devastating end to an otherwise brilliant performance from Ingram, and the team now heads back to Nashville down 2-0 in the series.
LOS ANGELES, CA - Based on Sunday's morning skate, there are no anticipated changes to the Oilers lineup for tonight's Game 4 against the Los Angeles Kings. Derek Ryan collided with Andreas Athanasiou late in Game 3 and looked to be in some discomfort leaving the ice, but he was in his usual spot to the right of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on Sunday morning.
The 2021-22 NHL Playoffs didn’t begin the way that the Minnesota Wild intended when they lost Game 1 of their opening round series against the St. Louis Blues, 4-0. Fortunately, the Wild didn’t let the loss get the best of them as they rebounded with a 6-2 victory in Game 2, led by Kirill Kaprizov as he scored the first postseason hat trick not only of his career but in franchise history.
After a horrible Game 2 showing, the LA Kings hoped to come back strong on Friday in their first home playoff game since 2018. They didn’t; in fact, they played worse. Ahead of the game, the team took out Carl Grundstrom and Quinton Byfield, replacing them with Gabriel Vilardi and Rasmus Kupari, and opted to keep Jonathan Quick in the net.
Ovechkin scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 6-1 win over Florida in Game 3. Ovie pushed Washington's lead to 4-1 midway through the third period, firing in a one-timer from -- you guessed it -- the left circle off a pass from Conor Sheary on a power play. It was Ovechkin's first goal this postseason and the 72nd playoff goal of his career, which moves him into 14th all time. Four more playoff goals will tie him with the great Mario Lemieux, who sits 12th all time.
Wilson (lower body) will not play in Saturday's Game 3 against the Panthers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Postreports. Wilson has played all of 1:31 in the series after exiting early in Game 1 following a hit on Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. The Capitals continue to describe Wilson as "day-to-day," but the nature of the 28-year-old's injury remains unclear.
Pham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates. Pham has started 20 straight games since missing some time in mid-April with a hand issue, and he'll receive a breather in Sunday's series finale. The 34-year-old hit well during that stretch with a .270/.357/.500 slash line, four home runs, seven RBI and 13 runs. TJ Friedl, Albert Almora and Tyler Naquin will start from left to right in the outfield.
Sewald (0-1) allowed three runs on three hits in one inning during Friday's 8-7 loss to the Rays. He struck out one and was charged with a blown save and a loss. Sewald was tasked with preserving a one-run lead in the ninth inning but he coughed up a one-out, three-run blast to Manuel Margot. He had thrown six perfect innings with eight strikeouts to begin the year but he saw his ERA jump to 3.86 after Friday's outing. It was Sewald's first save chance of the season and his performance likely won't earn him many more opportunities in the near future.
Otto and the Rangers won't play Saturday against the Yankees after the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Otto's scheduled start will be pushed back once again after a second consecutive game was called off due to inclement weather. Although Saturday's game will be made up Monday, Otto will start in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
