HHW Gaming: Method Man Flexes Lyrical Muscle On New ‘Evil Dead: The Game’ Song “Come Get Some”

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
 2 days ago

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Method Man is lighting up television screens with Power Book II: Ghost performance, but he reminded us he still has bars and flexes his lyrical muscle on the new track for Evil Dead: The Game .

Friday (May.6), Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games dropped the new Statik Selektah-produced track “Come Get Some” that features Method Man, his son PXWER and U-God’s son iNTeLL. A fan of the Sam Raimi Evil Dead films, Method Man easily glides over the song while dropping slick references to movies. “Come Get Some” features original voice samples from Bruce Campbell as the iconic Ash Williams and puts a Hip-Hop inspired spin on the film’s 1981 original soundtrack.

The arrival of “Come Get Some” follows the release of the multiplayer action game’s official theme song created by long-time Evil Dead collaborator and Emmy Award-winning composer Joseph LoDuca and Saber Music Director Steve Molitz. You can listen to it by heading here.

Source: Saber Interactive & Boss Team Games / Evil Dead: The Game

Evil Dead: The Game “delivers the ultimate Evil Dead action experience,” allowing fans to play with characters from across the movie universe. Players can squad up and play as Ash, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, Annie Knowby, Scotty, and Lord Arthur to take on deadites while using 25 hard-hitting weapons like Ashe’s good ol’ chainsaw and boomstick.

Evil Dead: The Game is available to pre-order on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on May 13. A Nintendo Switch version is in development but has no confirmed release date. Pre-ordering any game version unlocks two bonus Ash outfits: the Ash Williams S-Mart Employee Outfit and Ash Williams Gallant Knight Outfit. Evil Dead: The Game ’s Deluxe Edition includes Season Pass 1, featuring the “Classics Bundle,” full of outfits that take the team back to their roots, and three upcoming DLC packs delivering new characters and cosmetics.

Photo: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

