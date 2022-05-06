Jesse Williams to WINS: Yes, I'm back on 'Grey's Anatomy' for 1 'thrilling' episode

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Jesse Williams's Dr. Jackson Avery is returning to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for his season finale of "Grey's Anatomy."

Williams confirmed to 1010 WINS' Kyle McMorrow that he will appear in the finale — "Grey's" 400th episode, a two-part Season 18 finale on May 26.

The 40-year-old, who left the ABC medical drama after 12 seasons last year, said he had to stay mum on any spoilers about the upcoming episode.

"It's an appearance in the finale. I believe it's also their 400th episode," he added. "I'm not allowed to say anything in terms of the subject matter, but it's true I will be spotted in an episode, the finale episode this season."

In the highly anticipated finale, Williams will reportedly reunite with Sarah Drew, who played Dr. April Kepner, Avery's ex-wife and the mother of his child.

"I think it will be actually pretty thrilling for some die-hard fans," Williams said.

Williams is currently making his Broadway debut as the lead in Richard Greenberg's play "Take Me Out."