MIAA releases updated tournament power rankings for high school baseball

The MIAA released its second tournament power rankings for the spring season on Friday.

This will be the spring season's first foray into the statewide tournament that debuted in the Fall of 2021. Teams outside the top 32 can still qualify for the playoffs by finishing .500 or better.

Milton once again came in as the No. 1 seed in Div. 2 as the area's top-rated team.

The rankings reflect records of teams that were properly entered as of 6 a.m. on Friday. Here are how the power rankings break down:

Div. 1

1. Shrewsbury

2. Catholic Memorial

3. Franklin

4. Taunton

5. BC High

6. Bridgewater-Raynham

7. North Andover

8. Braintree

9. Walpole

10. Andover

11. Xaverian

12. Chelmsford

13. Natick

14. Bishop Feehan

15. Wachusett Regional

16. Central Catholic

17. Westford Academy

18. Lowell

19. St. John's

20. St. John's Prep

21. Lincoln‐Sudbury

22. Saint Paul Diocesan

23. Beverly

24. Framingham

25. Wellesley

26. Lawrence

27. Arlington

28. Needham

29. Milford

30. Durfee

31. Newton North

32. Newton South

Locals outside the top 32 that would currently qualify: Hingham (34)

Locals currently outside of the tournament: Marshfield (44), Brockton (49), Weymouth (51)

Div. 2

1. Milton

2. King Philip Regional

3. Mansfield

4. Leominster

5. St. Mary's (Lynn)

6. North Attleboro

7. Plymouth South

8. Plymouth North

9. Westborough

10. Westwood

11. Nashoba Regional

12. Hopkinton

13. Westfield

15. Norwood

16. Dartmouth

17. Scituate

18. Holliston

19. West Springfield

20. Malden Catholic

21. Somerset Berkley Regional

22. Pope Francis

23. Oliver Ames

24. Nauset Regional

25. Whitman‐Hanson

26. Falmouth

27. Dracut

28. Canton

29. Billerica

30. Woburn

31. North Quincy

32. Quincy

Locals outside the top 32 that would currently qualify: None

Locals currently outside of the tournament: Silver Lake (36), Stoughton (39), Duxbury (49)

Div. 3

1. Austin Prep

2. Medfield

3. Bishop Stang

4. Taconic

5. Hudson

6. Oakmont Regional

7. Foxborough

8. Nipmuc Regional

9. Dedham

10. Sandwich

11. Hanover

12. Medway

13. Ashland

14. Bishop Fenwick

15. Apponequet Regional

16. Newburyport

17. Dighton‐Rehoboth

18. Tantasqua Regional

19. Stoneham

20. Groton‐Dunstable Regional

21. Arlington Catholic

22. Gloucester

23. Pentucket Regional

24. Martha's Vineyard

25. Archbishop Williams

26. Dover‐Sherborn

27. Norwell

28. Middleboro

29. North Reading

30. Old Rochester Regional

31. Wilmington

32. Norton

Locals outside the top 32 that would currently qualify: Southeastern (50)

Locals currently outside of the tournament: East Bridgewater (40), Cardinal Spellman (43), Pembroke (44)

Div. 4

1. Advanced Math & Science

2. Manchester Essex Regional

3. Abington

4. Tyngsborough

5. Uxbridge

6. Bellingham

8. Hamilton‐Wenham Regional

9. Shawsheen Valley Vocational Tech

10. Monument Mountain Regional

11. Amesbury

12. Bay Path Reg Voc/Tech

13. Joseph Case

14. Northbridge

15. Monomoy Regional

16. Millbury Memorial

17. Leicester

18. Mashpee

19. Southwick Regional

20. Whittier Regional Voc Tech

21. New Mission

22. Blackstone Valley Reg Voc/Tech

23. Cohasset

24. English

25. Littleton

26. Assabet Valley Regional Tech

27. Clinton

28. Ipswich

29. Winthrop

30. Easthampton

31. Lunenburg

32. Lowell Catholic

Locals outside the top 32 that would currently qualify: West Bridgewater (44)

Locals currently outside of the tournament: Rockland (39), South Shore Christian Academy (51)

Div. 5

1. Hopedale

2. Oxford

3. Mount Greylock Regional

4. Carver

5. Tahanto Regional

6. Douglas

7. Sutton

8. Frontier Regional

9. Bourne

10. Ayer Shirley Regional

11. Georgetown

12. Pioneer Valley Regional

13. Granby

14. Greenfield

15. Rockport

16. Mystic Valley Regional

17. Hopkins Academy

18. Saint John Paul II

19. Sturgis Charter School East

20. Mount Everett Regional

21. Quaboag Regional

22. Saint Joseph Prep -- Boston

23. Narragansett Regional

24. Millis

25. Bromfield

26. Smith Academy

27. McCann Technical

28. Maynard

29. Murdock

30. West Boylston

31. Keefe Technical

32. Smith Vocational

Locals outside the top 32 that would currently qualify: Rising Tide (46), South Shore Tech (57), Avon (61)

Locals currently outside of the tournament: Blue Hills (35), Hull (47), Holbrook (74), Randolph (76)