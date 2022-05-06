2 armed men carjack woman, 44, in Nassau County

WANTAGH, N.Y. (1010 WINS) -- Two men stole a car from a 44-year-old woman at gunpoint on Thursday night in Wantagh, according to police.

The victim had just parked her 2020 Mercedes-Benz on Ridgewood Drive around 9 p.m., when two men dressed in all black approached her and asked for directions, authorities said.

Police say one of the men pulled a gun on her as she answered and demanded the keys.

She complied, and the men fled in her car southbound on Wantagh Avenue, according to officials.

The victim reported a dark-colored, old SUV followed the men as they sped off in her vehicle.