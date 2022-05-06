Burglar accidentally shoots himself in head while trying to escape

A burglary suspect was arrested in Seattle after he accidentally shot himself in the head while fleeing from the scene of a break-in.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning after the homeowner caught the masked bandit in his garage, according to the Seattle Police Department.

"The victim grabbed a broom and followed the suspect, who fled to a van in a nearby parking lot," police said in a statement .

Just before the suspect got into the van, he allegedly pulled out a gun and warned the homeowner to get back. The homeowner told police he turned around as soon as he saw the weapon.

Moments later, the homeowner heard a gunshot come from inside the van, which then sped off. The homeowner called 911 and gave police a description of the suspect, including his clothing.

While police were collecting evidence, they received word that a man had arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to his head.

Officers went to the hospital and found the injured man wearing the same clothing as described by the burglary victim, according to police.

"Police believe the suspect accidentally fired his handgun while climbing into his van, striking himself in the head. Officers also learned the suspect's van was reported stolen and had been used in another crime outside of Seattle. Additionally, the suspect is also a convicted felon, unable to legally possess firearms," police said.

When the man is released from the hospital, he's expected to be booked into jail and charged with burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, felony harassment, and possession of a stolen vehicle.