USPS and communities running largest 1-day U.S. food drive

WYOMING – With the help of sponsors, volunteer organizations and U.S. Postal Service employees in 10,000 communities nationwide, the National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive next Saturday, May 14.

Stamp Out Hunger is the nation’s largest single-day food drive.

Making a donation is easy. Customers should leave their non-perishable food donations in a bag near their mailbox on May 14, before their mail carrier arrives.

In the days leading up to the food drive, USPS carriers will be delivering special bags along with your mail that may be used to make donations. Food collected during next Saturday’s drive will be delivered to local community churches, food banks and food pantries for distribution.

While all non-perishable donations are welcome, foods that are high in protein such as canned tuna, salmon, beans and peanut butter are most needed. Canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain, low sugar cereals, macaroni and cheese dinners and 100% fruit juice also top the list of most needed items.

For additional information about this year’s Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, watch this video: https://youtu.be/dhfHDGkdUsQ .