ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

USPS and communities running largest 1-day U.S. food drive

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351Lub_0fVN7F3100

WYOMING – With the help of sponsors, volunteer organizations and U.S. Postal Service employees in 10,000 communities nationwide, the National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive next Saturday, May 14.

Stamp Out Hunger is the nation’s largest single-day food drive.

Making a donation is easy. Customers should leave their non-perishable food donations in a bag near their mailbox on May 14, before their mail carrier arrives.

In the days leading up to the food drive, USPS carriers will be delivering special bags along with your mail that may be used to make donations. Food collected during next Saturday’s drive will be delivered to local community churches, food banks and food pantries for distribution.

While all non-perishable donations are welcome, foods that are high in protein such as canned tuna, salmon, beans and peanut butter are most needed. Canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain, low sugar cereals, macaroni and cheese dinners and 100% fruit juice also top the list of most needed items.

For additional information about this year’s Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, watch this video: https://youtu.be/dhfHDGkdUsQ .

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Society
State
Wyoming State
Popculture

Flour Tortilla Recall Updated by FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given an update on its recall of tortillas sold by The Salsa Texan. The niche brand was first recalled last month when some of its coconut flour tortillas were found to contain undeclared wheat. On Friday, the FDA announced that the recall continues and that the products have now tested positive for undeclared milk as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Food Banks#Food Drive#Non Perishable Food#Us Postal Service#Charity#U S Postal Service
Thrillist

This Vegetable Is Being Recalled from Walmart Stores in 18 States Due to Salmonella

Organic Marketside Zucchini is being recalled from Walmart stores due to potential Salmonella contamination. The FDA announced yesterday that World Variety Produce, Inc. of Los Angeles, California is voluntarily recalling case lot #38706503 after the organic produce tested positive during a routine sampling. The produce has been distributed through select...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Thrillist

The Tortilla Recall Has Expanded in New Alert

Salsa Texan recalled some of its tortillas back in March. On April 15, the company expanded that recall in an announcement shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Texas-based company has recalled its regular- and burrito-sized tortilla packages labeled as Coconut Flour Tortillas and Blended Flour Tortillas. (Though, ultimately, the company is recalling all of its tortillas.) Both of those packages may contain wheat and milk. They are mislabeled and could cause a serious or even life-threatening reaction in individuals who have allergies to these items.
TEXAS STATE
FOXBusiness

Green beans sold at Whole Foods, Aldi, Lidl recalled over listeria concerns

Green beans sold at Whole Foods, Aldi and Lidl stores in various states are being recalled because officials believe they may have been contained with potentially harmful bacteria. Alpine Fresh's voluntary recall includes one pound packages of "Hippie Organics" French Beans "because they have the potential to be contaminated with...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Gorton's issues voluntary recall of frozen fish sandwiches

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The FDA in coordination with Gorton's Seafood has issued a voluntary recall of one of their frozen products. The recall is for 100-percent Whole Filets for a possible presence of bone fragments, which pose a choking hazard. They were sold at select retailers across the U.S., including at Giant Food and Giant Martin's stores in Pennsylvania. No injuries have been reported in the recall. More information can be found on the FDA website at this link.
WASHINGTON, PA
foodsafetynews.com

USDA issues alert for some ground beef including certain Kroger products

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert because of concerns that specific ground beef products may be adulterated with E. coli O26. “The problem was discovered after a consumer submitted a retail package of ground beef produced by Empire Packing bearing a...
AGRICULTURE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy