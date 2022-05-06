Plant sale at the State Fairgrounds is back for Mother's Day Weekend

Two years ago, the traditional Mother’s Day weekend Friends School Plant Sale was virtual. Last year, it was limited in the State Fair Midway lot.

Now it's back inside the historic grandstand and Ron Kavas of Shoreview is happy the sale is back where it belongs. Kavas says he comes every year.

“It wasn't any fun before,” Kavas explains. “I mean, being in the grandstand, I have the big wagon, you're walking around with the wagon and everybody's on a mission. Everybody's got a purpose, everybody's very direct in what they're doing. It's crowded in there. It's like the state fair.”

The sale is getting Jenna Hopkins off to a good start in her gardening this year.



“Almost $400 worth of plants,” Hopkins says. “Hostas, Trailing Petunias. Begonias, Columbine, Honeysuckle. And that's just a start.

Many came early Friday to get the pick of the best plants, but there are still plenty of plants to last all weekend long at the State Fairgrounds.

The Friends School website claims it is “probably” the largest plant sale in the U.S. each year. It is also a fund-raising event sponsored by the Friends School of Minnesota, a small Quaker K – 8 school in the Hamline-Midway area in Saint Paul.

The sale goes until 8:00 p.m. Friday night, then runs 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sunday. They are requiring proof of a COVID vaccination or a negative test to enter the sale along with requiring masks to be worn inside.