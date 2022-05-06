ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Stabbing death of Annastasia ‘Annie’ Hester on ‘Dateline’

By Stephanie Thompson
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OgIMV_0fVN73XY00

(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” after Annastasia “Annie” Hester is stabbed in a Portland, Oregon suburb while sleeping, investigators uncover personal details that point to multiple suspects and possible motives in her murder.

Here is a preview of Josh Mankiewicz’s report:

DETECTIVE AARON TURNAGE: I don’t think there are words to describe the level of intensity in that 911 call.

That’s because the call was made by Annie at 2:59 a.m. It’s a chilling 6-minute long cry for help made shortly after her attacker left those bloody shoeprints behind on the way out.

OPERATOR: 911.

ANNIE: Help, someone tried to kill me.

OPERATOR: 911, how can I help you?

ANNIE: Someone tried to kill me.

At Annie’s autopsy, Turnage understood why Annie was in such pain. There were more than 60 stab wounds, some as deep as eight inches. And strangely, something was carved into her shoulder.

DETECTIVE AARON TURNAGE: It was a v, an x, and then another v. And that’s not a roman numeral, but that’s what it looked like.

JOSH: Some sorta message? Some sorta signature?

DETECTIVE AARON TURNAGE: Could’ve been. That’s what we were thinking. One of the things that haunts me about this case, is just the level of pain that Annie had to endure for three and a half hours. And still, Annie has the wherewithal to fight for herself, call 911, and get out the information to get law enforcement there.

It was time for Detective Turnage to start getting face-to-face with those who might know who had done this to Annie.

Watch Friday’s “Dateline: The Undoing” on WAVY TV at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
realitytitbit.com

Deadliest Catch's Todd died in tragic accident on-board the Patricia Lee

Just last year, in February, Deadliest Catch’s Todd Kochutin tragically passed away after it was reported that he had sustained serious injuries aboard the Patricia Lee. He was one of the programme’s most beloved fishermen so the news came as a huge shock to his fans and followers.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Mankiewicz
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dateline#Violent Crime#Nbc News
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy