Benedict Cumberbatch hosts ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Stephanie Thompson
 2 days ago

(NBC) — It’s a big weekend for actor Benedict Cumberbatch. Fresh off his Oscar nomination for “The Power of the Dog” his newest film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” opens in theaters Friday and he is hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

It’s been nearly six years since Cumberbatch’s first visit as an “SNL” host.

“I feel a little bit more at ease right now, which may be, I don’t know, tempting fate,” said Cumberbatch. “But basically, you know a little bit more of what to expect the second time around, so I’m managing to enjoy myself as well as have that high octane fun.”

Cumberbatch got the hijinks started earlier this week by goofing around with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.” Quite a switch from his Oscar-nominated dramatic role in “The Power of the Dog” and this week’s action-packed return to Doctor Strange in the “Multiverse of Madness.”

“It’s great fun, it’s always a bit of comedy in what I do, no matter how dark it gets, but this is sort of nonstop in that vein,” said Cumberbatch.

Cumberbatch kept the wig department busy in his last “SNL” visit and this time around, he expects his theatre training to be tested.

“It’s going to be hard for me to get through some of these sketches they’re so funny,” said Cumberbatch. “And, I love that. I’m, yeah. It’s not something I do every day. So I’m very excited to be doing some comedy.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs at 11:30 p.m. with musical guest Arcade Fire.

And the show just announced Friday that Selena Gomez will host for the first time next week with musical guest Post Malone.

The show has yet to announce who will host the season finale in two weeks.

